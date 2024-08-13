FIVE More Yadea Flagship Stores in Indonesia！

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585. HK), the world's largest electric two-wheeler brand, has expanded its footprints in Indonesia with another five flagship stores in Jakarta and Tangerang between August 2nd and August 11. Aiming to offer local people well-defined purchasing pathways, these five new flagship stores saw the introduction of many smart electric models, which are tailored for a variety of transportation needs with cutting-edge features.

Having maintained the top global sales position for seven consecutive years, Yadea has provided top-notch products and services for 80 million users and built a network of over 40 thousand retailers worldwide with its global eight production bases and 1900 technology patents.

Among the newly inaugurated flagship stores, four are located in Jakarta and one in the CBD of Tangerang. Reportedly, Yadea made a strong turnout from residents and the Indonesian-Chinese community with special offers, including a lucky draw, and free gifts for test rides, these opening offers continue through August 31.

In fact, Yadea has already operated two factories in Indonesia, one of which delivered its first vehicle in Bekasi on March 14th, while the other gaining a $150 million investment and is poised to become Yadea's largest smart manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, with an annual capacity of approximately 3 million units, according to Yadea's official website.

All smart electric two-wheelers from Yadea stores have been developed in the fields from style designs to operating performance under local needs and preferences. For instance, the Yadea GT30 stands out not only in its piercing gaze aesthetic to retro style but also in upgraded components with high-level waterproof and rustproof capabilities, making it work on rainy days.

Besides, Yadea makes a promise for in-store maintenance, on-site repairs, and store after-sales services, comprehensively fulfilling the diverse needs of locals seeking hassle-free and comfortable transportation solutions.

"The simultaneous opening of these five flagship stores is our way of giving back the support and trust of our customers," said Lei Ming, the leader of Yadea's Indonesian Marketing Company. "Sticking to the value of user-center, Yadea is committed to tailoring more intelligent, convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly travel products for users. We will continue to increase local investment in merchant recruitment to build more flagship stores. Each will provide Yadea's high-quality products and the most professional services."

SOURCE Yadea