Five Years Forward: Embarking on OSL's New Payment Strategy

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, reflecting on the significance of compliance and the company's future direction

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December marks a significant milestone: the fifth anniversary of OSL Group's regulated operations.

Five years ago, when OSL became the first digital asset platform licensed by the SFC in Hong Kong, we established an industry standard through the core principle of "compliance." Since then, we have navigated multiple market cycles and witnessed digital assets mature from the fringes of experimentation into the mainstream spotlight.

Today, five years on, OSL Group has evolved far beyond a traditional digital asset exchange to become Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform. This is not just a brand positioning for OSL, but a true reflection of the company's strategic advancement and where the industry is inevitably heading. We are looking far beyond tickers and trading screens. We are laying foundations for the future of payments, widening the channels for global capital movement and empowering the growth of the real economy.

Bridging Compliant On/Off Ramps

When the world embraces digitization, barriers between fiat and digital currencies still obstruct the free flow of capital. From consumer settlement on e-commerce platforms to large-scale payments in cross-border trading, this phenomenon is just all too common. OSL Group recognises this industry's pain point. In our new strategic roadmap, we are building and investing to become the preferred compliant, efficient "bridge" connecting the fiat and digital worlds, providing the smoothest compliant on/off ramp services for businesses, financial institutions, and individuals. Whether supporting consumer settlement for cross-border e-commerce or empowering fund transfers in international trade, we can make seamless conversion and instant payment the new standard for the business world.

Since expanding our coverage to payments in 2024, OSL Group has been proactively building: through a compliance-first global strategy combining organic expansions and overseas acquisitions, we have formed a worldwide compliant digital asset trading and payments network. Currently, OSL Group holds or is applying for over 50 licenses and registrations across more than 10 regions, including Hong Kong, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and Latin America.

Empowering Real Demand in Cross-Border Payments

If our global business layout and licensing represents the construction of this payment bridge, then the key to truly connecting it—bridging the real and digital worlds—is stablecoins. As global regulatory frameworks mature, more companies and institutions are seeking to utilize digital assets like stablecoins to solve pain points such as long settlement cycles, high costs, and low transparency in cross-border payments.

According to a joint research report by Artemis, an international digital asset data infrastructure platform, and several stablecoin payments companies including OSL Group, the cumulative settlement volume of attributable stablecoin payments reached US$136 billion from January 2023 to August 2025. Among payments types, B2B payments demand is the primary growth engine, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total volume. The annualized growth rate of stablecoin payments overall is even 10 times that of traditional payments.

Becoming the "Compliant Roadbuilder" of the Digital Economy

For OSL Group, embracing stablecoin payments is also a natural choice for our business development. During our five years of regulated operations, the demand for stablecoin trading on OSL platforms has grown steadily. Taking this year as an example, since the beginning of 2025, stablecoin trading has accounted for nearly 70% of total trading volume across OSL platforms. As we expand our payments channels and strategic partnerships, we expect stablecoins to play an even more critical role in OSL's future trading and payments ecosystem, satisfying merchant needs and empowering the real economy.

Transitioning from operating an exchange to building infrastructure that connects fiat and digital currencies means we have chosen a path of longer-term investment and steadier steps. Looking forward, we will continue to uphold our core values of being "Open, Secure, and Licensed," working tirelessly to achieve an even more important goal: strategically expanding our compliant digital asset payment business, and acting as the "roadbuilder" between the real world and digital finance.

Five years ago, as Hong Kong's first compliant, licensed, and listed digital asset exchange, we were the trailblazers driving regulatory development. Five years later, we have become Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, dedicated to being the builders of the future digital economy.

Thank you for your trust, support, and companionship over the past five years. For the next five, let us journey together toward a new era of digital finance that is more prosperous, open, and driven by the real economy.

Kevin Cui

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

OSL Group

