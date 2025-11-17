FlazzTax Showcases Indonesia's Tax Holiday Advantage at Trade Expo Indonesia 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlazzTax took part in Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at ICE BSD, bringing forward the theme "Maximize Your Investment with Indonesia's Tax Holiday." Over five days, the FlazzTax booth in Hall 6–7, Booth 7–20A drew steady attention from local entrepreneurs and overseas investors, all eager to understand how Indonesia's tax system supports long-term investment.

As part of the WIN Group, FlazzTax reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the tax literacy for businesses and to support a healthy, compliant investment climate in Indonesia.

"Trade Expo Indonesia is a pivotal moment to showcase Indonesia's business potential to the world. Through our participation, we want to highlight that tax strategy plays a major role in the success of long-term investments," said Hanin, Partnership FlazzTax.

During the event, the FlazzTax team delivered an interactive explanation of the various fiscal incentives available within Indonesia's Special Economic Zones (SEZs), highlighting two key schemes:

1. Corporate Income Tax Facilities:

Tax Holiday, which provides a full Corporate Income Tax exemption for 10–20 years for investments in priority sectors such as energy, petrochemicals, and electronics. The investment thresholds and corresponding facility periods are as follows:

a) IDR 100 billion (USD 6.9 million) → 10 years

b) IDR 500 billion (USD 34.5 million) → 15 years

c) IDR 1 trillion (USD 67 million) → 20 years

Tax Allowance, Granted to sectors beyond the primary activities, in the form of:

a) A net income reduction of up to 30%

b) Accelerated depreciation for investment activities outside priority sectors

c) Loss carry-forward up to 10 years

d) Dividend tax rate of 10% or lower subject to tax treaty provisions

2. Other Fiscal Facilities:

1) Exemption from VAT, Luxury Goods Sales Tax (PPnBM), and Article 22 Income Tax

2) Exemption from import duties, PDRI, and excise

3) Regional tax reduction of 50%–100%

FlazzTax tax consultants also shared insights on how investors can strategically optimize these incentives, from application procedures at The Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/Investment Coordinating Board and The Directorate General of Taxes to practical implementation and compliance reporting. This guidance forms part of FlazzTax's commitment to helping investors ensure long-term tax efficiency and full compliance.

Not only did the booth offer free consultation sessions, but FlazzTax also featured an interactive Spinwheel Game in collaboration with Digitax, adding to the vibrancy of the event while creating a fun and engaging way to connect with visitors from various countries.

By taking part in TEI 2025, FlazzTax continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner for businesses and investors who want a clearer, more accessible understanding of Indonesia's tax landscape. With an educational and practical approach, FlazzTax is committed to help enterprises manage their tax obligations, maximize available tax incentives, and support sustainable investment growth.

