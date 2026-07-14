FLY TO HIGHER STATUS: NEW MARRIOTT BONVOY® AND JAPAN AIRLINES STRATEGIC TRAVEL LOYALTY PARTNERSHIP UNLOCKS UNPRECEDENTED ACCELERATED ACCESS TO LOYALTY BENEFITS FOR MEMBERS

Members of both loyalty programs to enjoy elevated travel experience with enhanced airline and hospitality benefits through reciprocal status matching

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and the JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) program of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) have launched a strategic travel loyalty partnership to deliver exclusive benefits to members across both air travel and hotel stays.

(Middle L-R): Shingo Nishida, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Mileage and Lifestyle Business Division, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.; John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China

This announcement expands on the existing relationship between both parties which already enables reciprocal conversion of Marriott Bonvoy points and JAL miles. The enhanced collaboration introduces comprehensive reciprocal status matching and mutual member benefits, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative for both organizations. For Marriott Bonvoy, it represents the first comprehensive alliance of this nature with a Japanese airline, while for JAL, it is the first strategic collaboration with a global hospitality group. Through this strengthened alliance, members of both programs will enjoy greater recognition, enhanced rewards, and a more seamless travel experience.

A New Chapter in Travel Loyalty

This evolution of the longstanding relationship between Marriott Bonvoy and JAL. Through newly introduced member benefits, including reciprocal elite status recognition and opportunities to earn higher-tier status, the alliance will deliver a more seamless and integrated travel experience across both air travel and hospitality.

Members enrolled in both Marriott Bonvoy and JAL Mileage Bank will be able to enjoy benefits from each loyalty program simultaneously, unlocking greater opportunities to attain elevated membership status and enhanced travel privileges across both programs. This collaboration further strengthens the value proposition for loyal travelers, creating a more rewarding journey from flight to stay.

For the first time, all Marriott Bonvoy members will automatically receive FLY ON Points when they link their accounts, without taking a flight. The number of FLY ON Points credited will depend on a member's Marriott Bonvoy elite status. Similarly, the Marriott Bonvoy status a JMB member receives, will depend on their FLY ON Status.

Basic JAL Mileage Bank and Crystal members will receive Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status when they meet stay requirements. JMB Sapphire and above members will receive analogous Marriott Bonvoy Elite status automatically. A full summary of benefits can be found below.

The elevated alliance between Marriott Bonvoy and JAL comes at a time when travel loyalty benefits are of great importance to travelers. Marriott Bonvoy's recent Loyalty Trends Report 2026 found that travelers are most engaged with hotel and airline loyalty programs. Japanese travelers in particular seek to optimise their memberships to derive the collective value across loyalty programs.

"Our enhanced alliance with JAL is an exciting milestone that brings together two iconic travel brands to create more rewarding journeys for our members. Through Marriott's hyperlocal strategy of collaborating with leading companies in key markets, we are delivering greater recognition, accelerated rewards and more opportunities for members to experience the very best of travel. By further connecting Marriott Bonvoy with Japan Airlines' loyalty ecosystem, members will enjoy more seamless and enriching travel experiences that inspire the discovery of new destinations, create lasting memories and deliver journeys to their fullest. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for travel and setting a new standard for loyalty experiences in Japan," reveals John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China.

"This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in how we reward and engage our most valued customers," said Shingo Nishida, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Mileage and Lifestyle Business Division, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd "By partnering with Marriott Bonvoy, we are extending the benefits of JAL beyond the skies, creating new opportunities for our members to enjoy greater travel experiences and progress more quickly through our membership tiers."

Benefits for Marriott Bonvoy Members

Marriott Bonvoy members are now able to accelerate to a higher tier of JAL Mileage Bank status through FLY ON Points, credited when members link their accounts. Titanium and Ambassador members will additionally receive Crystal status or above:

Marriott Bonvoy

membership tier JAL Mileage Bank Benefit Member 2,000 FLY ON Points each year Silver Elite 5,000 FLY ON Points each year Gold Elite 10,000 FLY ON Points each year Platinum Elite 20,000 FLY ON Points each year Titanium Elite 30,000 FLY ON Points each year

Allows for Status Match to JAL Crystal Status or Higher Based on Accumulated FLY ON Point Ambassador Elite 40,000 FLY ON Points each year

Allows for Status Match to JAL Crystal Status or Higher Based on Accumulated FLY ON Points

Benefits for JAL Mileage Bank Members

JAL Mileage Bank members now enjoy a seamless pathway into the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem, with opportunities to both match and accelerate elite status. These benefits provide JAL Mileage Bank members with enhanced access to Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 10,000 properties worldwide, unlocking privileges such as room upgrades, late checkouts and much more.

JAL Mileage Bank

membership tier Marriott Bonvoy benefit Member Earn Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite by staying 6 nights in 6 months Crystal Earn Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite by staying 4 nights in 6 months Sapphire Status match to Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite

Accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite by staying 10 nights in 6 months JGC Premier Status match to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite

Receive 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points by staying 16 nights in 6 months Diamond Status match to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite

Receive 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points by staying 16 nights in 6 months

Accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite in first year by staying 10 nights in 6 months Diamond Metal Status match to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite

Receive 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points by staying 16 nights in 6 months

Accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite by staying 10 nights in 6 months

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ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.



Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT JAPAN AIRLINES (JAL)

Japan Airlines (JAL) was established in 1951 as Japan's first private airline. Today, as a member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline operates a fleet of 234 aircraft (as of March 2026) throughout an extensive domestic and international network, serving 413 airports in 71 countries/regions together with other JAL Group and partner airlines.

The airline has been the proud recipient of many accolades for its exceptional service, including recognition as a 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and "World Class" by APEX. Under its brand slogan of Soaring Together, JAL strives to awaken senses, lift spirits and inspire, and make meaningful connections for its customers and stakeholders throughout society. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.



For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/

ABOUT JAL MILEAGE BANK

The JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) is JAL's loyalty program, enabling members to earn miles through flights, hotel stays, shopping, and a variety of everyday activities. Accumulated miles can be redeemed for award flights, electronic money, and a wide range of partner benefits and exclusive rewards. By offering multiple opportunities to earn and use miles both while traveling and in daily life, JMB provides members with greater flexibility and value from every journey.

SOURCE Marriott International