The Dali EDITION Opens in Yunnan, Marking a New Chapter for Contemporary Luxury in Southwest China

Set between Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake, the hotel interprets the region's cultural richness through a refined, modern lens

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined by the dramatic interplay of Cangshan Mountain's peaks and the stillness of Erhai Lake, Dali unfolds as a place shaped by nature, heritage, and a long-standing spirit of artistic and cultural exchange. EDITION, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, reimagines this storied destination with the opening of The Dali EDITION, bringing a refined, contemporary perspective to Southwest China.

Erhai Lake Junior Suite Lobby Lounge with Erhai Lake Views KUSHO in twilight

Dali is the 23rd destination in the brand's global collection and one of China's most sought-after emerging leisure destinations for both domestic and international travelers. From Tokyo and London to New York and Riviera Maya, EDITION has built a portfolio of hotels known for their distinctive blend of design, culture, and lifestyle. The opening of The Dali EDITION also marks the 80th luxury property in Greater China for the Luxury Group by Marriott International, underscoring the continued commitment to the region and the growing demand for luxury travel experiences.

"Dali carries a remarkable sense of place, shaped over centuries by exchange, artistry, and landscape," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. "With The Dali EDITION, we saw an opportunity to honor that history while introducing a distinctly contemporary point of view – one that reflects EDITION's continued, thoughtful growth in China and our belief in creating places that feel both grounded and of the moment."

"The opening of The Dali EDITION marks an important milestone for EDITION in Greater China and reflects the growing demand for luxury experiences that are both culturally meaningful and globally relevant," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "With its understated luxury, immersive connection to Yunnan's culture and landscape, and distinctive approach to hospitality, The Dali EDITION introduces a compelling new destination for travelers seeking a thoughtful and contemporary expression of luxury."

A Contemporary Approach to Design

The Dali EDITION features 151 guestrooms and suites, plus a collection of private villas with swimming pools, thoughtfully positioned throughout the landscape. Beginning at 60 square meters, guestrooms are designed as serene retreats defined by natural light and layered textures.

Drawing inspiration from the region's traditional Bai architecture, the hotel balances local craftsmanship with a refined contemporary aesthetic. Light-filled interiors, vaulted ceilings, and expansive views of the surrounding landscape create a sense of openness and tranquility, while a collection of landscaped courtyards, open-air corridors, and garden pathways blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. Connecting guestrooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces, these thoughtfully designed pathways encourage moments of exploration and discovery, revealing intimate corners for quiet reflection along the way. Natural materials, understated detailing, and modern craftsmanship come together to create a design language that feels timeless, sophisticated, and deeply connected to Dali.

At 250 square meters, the Presidential Suite offers a residential-style retreat complete with a private courtyard, indoor pool, expansive terrace, and sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

A Lifestyle Rooted in Place

At the heart of The Dali EDITION lies a working tea plantation, seamlessly woven into the hotel's landscape and offering guests a direct connection to one of Yunnan's most enduring cultural traditions.

Guests are invited to wander through the tea fields, hand-pick fresh tea leaves, and continue to the Tea House, where they learn the traditional art of roasting, preparing, and tasting their own tea. The experience concludes with guests taking home the tea they have crafted themselves, creating a meaningful connection to the land, culture, and craftsmanship that define the region.

Beyond the plantation, experiences throughout the hotel are designed to reveal the traditions, natural beauty, and cultural richness of Dali and the wider Yunnan region. Seasonal mushroom foraging experiences, sunrise jogging routes through the surrounding landscape, and curated cultural encounters offer guests authentic and memorable ways to engage with the destination.

Wellness Inspired by the Landscape

Wellness at The Dali EDITION draws inspiration from the restorative rhythms of the surrounding landscape. Designed to reconnect guests with nature, movement, and mindfulness, the hotel's wellness offerings combine contemporary treatments with local traditions and immersive experiences.

The Spa features five private treatment rooms opening onto tranquil courtyards and offers therapies inspired by natural elements and traditional wellness practices. Signature treatments include the Pine Wood Massage, Jade Hot Stone Body Ritual, and Herbal Purifying Bath. Complementing the spa are immersive Sound Bath sessions, an indoor-outdoor yoga terrace overlooking the mountains, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 25-meter indoor swimming pool, creating opportunities for both active and restorative experiences.

Dining, Rooted in Yunnan

Dining at The Dali EDITION is guided by seasonality, provenance, and a close connection to the surrounding landscape. Ingredients sourced from local farms, orchards, and nearby producers shape a culinary program that celebrates the authenticity and diversity of Yunnan's rich food culture.

Market at EDITION presents an all-day dining experience centered around a farm-to-table philosophy, while KUSHO showcases wood-fired cooking techniques that highlight the purity and character of locally sourced ingredients. The Lobby Bar serves as the social heart of the hotel, transitioning effortlessly from daytime gatherings to evening cocktails. The hotel's Chinese restaurant draws inspiration from traditional Bai architecture and craftsmanship, creating an immersive setting that celebrates local culture through both design and cuisine.

Moments of Connection and Celebration

Designed for meaningful gatherings and celebrations, The Dali EDITION offers a collection of thoughtfully crafted event spaces immersed within the surrounding landscape. From destination weddings overlooking the mountains to executive retreats and intimate social occasions, each venue has been designed to foster connection, creativity, and memorable shared experiences.

The hotel features a Grand Ballroom, outdoor lawn venues, and four flexible meeting studios that provide elegant settings for both social and corporate events.

"We are delighted to welcome guests from across China and around the world to The Dali EDITION," said Francine Ong, General Manager, The Dali EDITION. "From our tea plantation and immersive cultural experiences to our culinary, wellness, and design offerings, every aspect of the hotel has been thoughtfully created to inspire meaningful connections with Dali while delivering the distinctive hospitality that defines EDITION."

For more information on The Dali EDITION and reservation enquiries, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dlueb-the-dali-edition/overview/.

About The Dali EDITION

The Dali EDITION is a luxury hotel in Yunnan, China, blending contemporary design, exceptional service, and cultural immersion. Featuring 151 rooms and suites—including private villas—four signature dining venues, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and versatile event spaces, the hotel reflects the surrounding Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in its architecture and design. Interiors are grounded in local materials, with custom-crafted teapots evoking the Tea Horse Road and plant-based bed throws reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Guests can engage with local traditions, including Bai tea culture, artisanal crafts, and seasonal festivals, alongside bespoke wellness programs, curated culinary experiences, and immersive entertainment, offering a sophisticated and authentic connection to Dali's heritage.

About EDITION Hotels

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 22 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Faden

Director, PR & Communications – Luxury, Greater China

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International