Focusing on Industrialisation and Exploring Global Pathways -- The 3rd CREATE Symposium Concludes Successfully

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How is artificial intelligence revolutionising diagnostic experiences? How can robotics enhance surgical precision? How far are we from achieving universal access to medical AI? What are the latest trends and future directions in medical technology development? These hotly debated topics, which have captured widespread social attention, were comprehensively addressed by dozens of leading industry experts at the 3rd CREATE Symposium, hosted by the Centre for AI and Robotics (CAIR), Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation (HKISI), and Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

On October 27, the second day of the symposium continued the momentum set on day one, with stimulating academic exchanges and inspiring cross-sector dialogues. Discussions centred around the integration of engineering with healthcare, as well as the global expansion of medical technology. The forum served as a dynamic platform for exploring the pathways to industrialising medical technology and promoting intelligent healthcare worldwide, igniting engaging conversations among participants.

In his welcome remarks, Prof Gaofeng MENG, Deputy Director of CAIR, highlighted the importance of the CREATE Symposium as a vital platform for global medical technology collaboration. He noted that Hong Kong's unique position, coupled with its innovation-driven approach, has become a catalyst for fostering deeper ties between China and the international community. "CREATE" is not merely the theme of this forum, but also a collective vision — one that seeks to push the boundaries of medical technology and contribute to the global advancement of healthcare.

In his opening remarks, Prof Hui HAN, Vice President of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, shared insights into the hospital's pioneering efforts in the digital transformation of healthcare. These included the joint release with CAIR of a laryngoscope diagnostic model and the clinical retrospective validation of the "EchoCare" ultrasound model in the hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology department. Prof Han emphasised that artificial intelligence has become a crucial driving force for the future of healthcare, stating that by deepening its application in clinical settings, it can significantly enhance both medical service efficiency and patient experience.

Prof Tat-Ming Danny CHAN, Clinical Associate Professor (Honorary) & Head of Division of Neurosurgery at the Department of Surgery, CUHK, delivered a keynote titled "The Global Clinical Challenges: Feeding, Bleeding and Washing". He presented detailed clinical case studies and global data to explore three major global challenges in healthcare: accurate placement of nasogastric tubes, precise assessment of intraoperative blood loss, and standardising surgical cleaning processes. Prof Chan highlighted that AI technology is key to overcoming these clinical issues and called for closer collaboration between AI and medical teams, aiming to drive continuous improvements in global healthcare safety.

Prof Chwee Ming LIM, Head and Senior Consultant of Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Director of Department of Clinical Translational Research, Singapore General Hospital, Associate Professor, Duke NUS Medical School, delivered a compelling keynote on "Al Applications for Head and Neck Cancer". He shared his latest breakthroughs in early cancer screening, imaging analysis, and surgical assistance, offering clinical insights into how these technologies are transforming patient care. Prof Lim highlighted that successful clinical translation relies on interdisciplinary collaboration, especially at the crossroads of medicine, engineering, and information science. Only by combining expertise across these fields can we expedite the transition of innovative technologies from the lab into real-world clinical applications, scaling them to improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Prof Yongping ZHENG, Henry G. Leong Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Director of Research Institute for Smart Ageing at PolyU, delivered an insightful talk on "AI for Enhancing Neuromuscular Ultrasound Imaging". He presented his team's latest breakthroughs, including the "sonomyography" (SMG) and other innovative technologies, showcasing the vast potential of combining AI with ultrasound for neuromuscular imaging, dynamic monitoring, and personalised healthcare. Prof Zheng emphasised that in the future, AI will become as fundamental and ubiquitous as electricity and the internet, and researchers should focus on specific problems, harnessing AI to create truly transformative solutions that can revolutionise medical practice.

Following this, a distinguished panel of experts shared their latest research and practical experiences. Prof Chee-Kong CHUI, Tenured Associate Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore, Dr Calvin MAK, Chairman of Innovation Committee and Smart Hospital Management Committee, Kowloon Central Cluster, Deputy Chief and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Prof Xinwu CUI, Director of Ultrasound Imaging Department, Chief Physician and Professor, Tongji Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science & Technology, Prof Ziyi CHEN, Deputy Director of Department of Neurology, Chief Physician and Professor, First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Prof Lei DU, Chief Physician and Professor at the Department of Anaesthesia, West China Hospital, Sichuan University, and Prof Kun QIAN, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of SenseCare, also shared their expertise. Their presentations offered a wealth of innovative ideas and solutions from multiple disciplines and sectors, broadening the horizons for interdisciplinary collaboration and industrial integration. These insights will undoubtedly shape the future direction of the healthcare industry, fostering collaboration between academia, medicine, and technology.

Additionally, the Symposium featured a series of engaging activities at the Hong Kong Science Park, including the CAIR Exhibition Hall tour, a sub-forum on the integration of medicine and engineering, and discussions on the global expansion of enterprises. These events were diverse and dynamic, not only highlighting cutting-edge technologies but also offering participants an excellent opportunity to explore pathways for industrialisation and exchange international insights.

During the CAIR Exhibition Hall tour, attendees had the opportunity to explore a range of groundbreaking technologies. These included the next-generation medical AI large model CARES 3.0, the EndoVision·Pulmonary from the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, the EndoVision·otolaryngology from Qilu Hospital in Shandong, the EchoCare Ultrasound Model, AI-enhanced augmented reality digital humans, embodied intelligent ultrasound robots, intraoperative low-field MRI imaging systems, real-time medical physical simulation platform--PRIME, operating room spatial understanding systems, and flexible robotic systems for minimally invasive brain surgery. Guests engaged in in-depth discussions with the developers regarding the performance, clinical applications, and market potential of these technologies. These conversations provided valuable insights and recommendations for advancing the translation of these innovations into practical, industry-ready solutions.

During the session on the integration of medicine and engineering, Mr Jiayin LIU, Director of Innovation and Industry Transformation at CAIR, provided a compelling overview of the Centre's research capabilities, technological achievements, international resources, and versatile collaboration models. Dr Dong YI, Associate Researcher at CAIR, presented the latest advancements and applications of the medical multimodal AI model CARES 3.0, demonstrating its transformative potential in healthcare. Dr Yuan GAO, Senior Engineer at CAIR, delivered an in-depth presentation on the world's first real-time medical multiphysics simulation system, highlighting its groundbreaking impact on medical technology. Through live demonstrations and engaging discussions, the session effectively brought CAIR closer to medical experts and industry leaders, strengthening partnerships and laying a robust foundation for future cross-disciplinary collaborations and innovative developments in the field.

The forum on "Global Expansion of Enterprises" was co-hosted by CAIR and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, as part of the CREATE Symposium. The session featured a distinguished panel of experts, including Ms Yaping LEI, Chief Manager of Life and Health Sciences at Invest Hong Kong, Mr Zhong LI, Head of Medical Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Miconvey, Mr Dajiang LI, General Manager of Suzhou MicroPort NaviBot International LLC, Dr Huimei FENG, Founder and Clinical Evaluation Expert of Clindata, Mr Jiajin ZHANG, Business Development Senior Manager at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Mr Weiquan GUAN, Director of Audit and Assurance at Deloitte China, and Mr Shoukang HUANG, Partner and Tax and Business Advisory at Deloitte China. The experts shared valuable insights on critical issues such as strategic planning, legal frameworks, market analysis, practical experience, the innovation ecosystem, taxation, and listing in Hong Kong. They also showcased successful industry case studies and practical experiences. During the subsequent roundtable discussion, Mr Weimin HONG, Founding Partner of Zebras Innovation Acceleration Platform, Mr Hualiang NI, Founder and CEO of OYMotion, Mr Weiquan GUAN, Mr Jiajin ZHANG, Mr Zhong LI, Dr Jiayin LIU, and other distinguished guests provided actionable advice and strategies for global market expansion. Their discussions instilled greater confidence in participants regarding future strategic decisions and global market positioning.

The symposium concluded successfully amidst vibrant and fruitful exchanges. Over the course of two days, the event successfully established a high-level dialogue platform that fostered cross-disciplinary integration and global connectivity, significantly enhancing collaboration between academia, industry, and research sectors. The distinguished academic presentations and in-depth analyses of cutting-edge industry trends not only provided participants with valuable strategic insights but also injected fresh momentum into the innovation and transformation of global medical technology. Moreover, the symposium further solidified and elevated Hong Kong's position as a world-class hub for medical technology.

Looking ahead, CAIR will continue to partner with stakeholders from all sectors, driving forward global cooperation and collaborative innovation. Through the deep integration of cutting-edge technologies like embodied intelligence with medical practice, CAIR aims to generate more groundbreaking, original solutions, contributing intelligence and strength towards improving human health and elevating global healthcare services.

