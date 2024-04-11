Following its Release on iOS, Suika Game is Now Available on Android

Downloaded over 8.9 million worldwide, now available for Android users

TOKYO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aladdin X Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, XGIMI, announces the release of Suika Game for Android users. Address players' desire to play Suika Game on various platforms.

Suika Game is now Available on Android Suika Game horizontal interfaces

Suika Game is an original game released in April 2021 as part of the lighting-integrated 3-in-1 projector popIn Aladdin series (now renamed the Aladdin X series). It was released as a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop in December 2021, where it quickly gained critical acclaim and has been downloaded a total of 7.4 million times (as of press time). After receiving positive feedback from users, the iOS version launched on January 1, 2024 and has been downloaded to 1.5 million devices (as of press time). Now, we deliver on our promise to Android users, ensuring more players can join in the fun.

About Suika Game

Suika Game is a puzzle game. Players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits, with the highest level being watermelon.

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo

Android version of Suika Game

Title: Suika Game - Aladdin X

Provider: Aladdin X Inc.

Compatible OS: Android 5.1 and above

Release date: April 11, 2024

Price: 2500 KRW / 15 HKD / 60 TWD

Get "SuiKa Game" on Google Play

Suika Game Official Website: https://www.aladdinx.jp/pages/suika-game

Suika Game Official X: https://twitter.com/SuikaGame_jp

About XGIMI

XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd (688696.SH), established in 2013, is a global leading brand in projectors and laser projectors, integrates design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Cooperating with well-known partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI strives to create all-in-one entertainment products and continuously refine them with a user-centric approach. In 2023, XGIMI ranked first in the global home projector market in terms of shipments.

Additional information is available at: https://global.xgimi.com/

SOURCE XGIMI