SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Pay, a leading Singapore-based payment institution, has collaborated with J.P. Morgan Payments to strengthen remittance and multi-currency payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients navigating complex treasury and settlement needs.

FOMO Pay Supercharges Global Payments with J.P. Morgan Payments

This strategic cooperation allows FOMO Pay to tap into J.P. Morgan Payments' best-in-class global direct clearing network and advanced treasury infrastructure, unlocking faster, more secure domestic and cross-border transactions across a vast array of currencies. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay their customers or employees, in different currencies, around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies, and is #1 in USD payments volume.

The collaboration also enables FOMO Pay to further the service offerings, including Payment-on-Behalf-Of (POBO) and Collection-on-Behalf-Of (COBO) capabilities, as well as Virtual Reference tools to streamline payer identification and reconciliation. These enhancements deliver greater operational flexibility and efficiency for their clients.

By integrating J.P. Morgan Payments' world-class clearing expertise, foreign exchange, and multi-currency banking capabilities with FOMO Pay's innovative digital payment infrastructure, the collaboration furthers FOMO Pay's seamless global payment and collection solutions. This will help businesses thrive in an increasingly digital economy, enhancing their ability to manage payments and collections with speed, security, and precision.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a Major Payment Institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses' everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0

