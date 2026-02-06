FOMO Pay Taps BNY to Deliver Institutional-Grade Business Account Solution for Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Pay, a leading Singapore-headquartered payment institution, today announced a strategic collaboration with BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, to enhance its cross-border payment and collection capabilities. Through this joint effort, FOMO Pay will utilise BNY's Virtual Reference Number solution to enable its corporate clients to collect and send payments directly within the U.S. domestic banking system.

BNY brings deep expertise in clearing, custody, payments and cash management, supporting multinational corporations, financial institutions, and high-volume clients worldwide. By leveraging BNY's U.S. domestic infrastructure and expertise, FOMO Pay expands its banking capabilities and equips clients with advanced corporate treasury solutions in the U.S. market.

This integration delivers a significant operational advantage over traditional cross-border USD transfers, which are routed through correspondent banking networks and SWIFT and can take T+2 to T+3 days to settle. With BNY's local clearing rails in the U.S., eligible USD payments into the United States can be settled same-day (T+0), subject to network availability and cut-off times. The integration also allows clients to receive and make payments in their own name through Collections-on-Behalf-Of (COBO) and Payments-on-Behalf-Of (POBO), providing enhanced transparency, faster reconciliation, and stronger operational control.

"BNY is a trusted global leader in clearing, payments and cash management, and we are pleased to work with them to bring these institutional-grade capabilities to our platform," said Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. "By offering virtual accounts with access to domestic clearing rails, we are enabling our clients to operate within the U.S. banking system with greater control and confidence. This collaboration expands our infrastructure and global reach, allowing us to support clients with increasingly sophisticated payment and collection needs."

"As global businesses accelerate their shift toward instant payments and digital innovation, robust infrastructure has become essential to maintaining a competitive edge," said Fabian Khoshbakht, Head of Asia Pacific, Global Payments and Trade, BNY. "BNY is committed to delivering efficient settlement for our partners, seamlessly bridging international payment requirements through our global network and top-tier clearing and custody capabilities."

Through its collaboration with BNY, FOMO Pay empowers clients to manage global cash positions with greater flexibility and control. The partnership delivers a scalable solution that addresses the evolving needs of corporate treasury and finance teams, supporting sophisticated treasury structures and long-term cross-border growth.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBiz – Facilitate businesses' everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0

Visit www.fomopay.com for more information. For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE FOMO Pay