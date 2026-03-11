Food & Hospitality Asia 2026 Returns as the Biggest Event in a Decade

Over 2,750 Exhibitors from 50+ Countries to Showcase 800,000+ Food & Beverage Innovations, co-locating with Prowine Singapore and IndusFood Asia

European Union Debuts as Region of Honour, bringing together the best Premium Products from the Region

Brand New FutureFWD feature area showcasing latest Food Technology Solutions, Expanded Coffee, Bar & Tea as well as strong presence in Fresh Produce and Dairy Segments

Young Chefs Grand Prix Debuts Alongside Asian Pastry Cup and FHA Bakery & Dessert Challenges

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA), Asia's Premier International Food and Hospitality event organised by Informa Markets, makes a return this 21-24 April 2026 at the Singapore EXPO, with Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as the Guest of Honour. Bringing together FHA F&B (Food & Beverage) and FHA HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe), as well as co-locating with Prowine Singapore and IndusFood Asia in a single edition, the unified event cements itself as the ultimate one-stop platform for Asia's F&B professionals and industry leaders to source efficiently from global suppliers, establish valuable connections, and gain fresh insights on the latest market trends.

FHA 2025, Singapore Pavilion

FHA 2026 will cover 18 segments across the full spectrum of the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. The biggest FHA event in a decade, this year's key segments for food and beverage include spotlights on Fresh Produce, Convenience Food, Fine Food, Halal, Seafood, Wine & Spirits. For HoReCa, an expanded Coffee, Tea, and Bar segment joins the lineup alongside Bakery, Pastry & Gelato, Foodservice Technology, and more.

An estimated 2,750 exhibitors, including 76 group pavilions from over 50 countries and regions, are set to participate, alongside 80,000 attendees from more than 115 countries. Notably, over 38% of exhibitors are first-time participants, showcasing more than 800,000 products, brands, and innovations, adding unprecedented diversity and innovation to the event. With 80% of exhibitors being international, the European Union takes centre stage as the Region of Honour, highlighting its exceptional offerings.

What's new at FHA 2026

Debuting at FHA 2026, FutureFWD is a groundbreaking 4-day event showcasing next-generation solutions that transform operations and customer experiences across hospitality, foodservice, retail, and technology. The FutureFWD Seminar highlights digital innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer expectations, featuring expert keynotes, panels, and networking to deliver actionable insights and connections for business success. Industry leaders are revolutionizing food service and hospitality: RestoSuite drives operational excellence, Singtel Stack-EZ, Seito, and Xilnex Holdings streamline efficiency with digital integration, and Rolo Robotics and Koomi boost productivity through automation and advanced point-of-sale technologies. Lunchbox Asia and OpenTable redefine customer engagement, Zennio enhances personalized guest experiences, and Razer Fintech/Fiuu transforms secure payment solutions. Together, these innovators are shaping the future of hospitality.

We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with IndusFood for the inaugural international launch of IndusFood Asia 2026, set to debut at FHA 2026. Supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, this strategic partnership unites two premier platforms to elevate Asia's food and beverage trade while spotlighting India's vibrant and innovative food and beverage ecosystem on the global stage.

New to FHA's lineup, the Young Chefs Grand Prix is a premier competition for culinary talents aged 25 and under, featuring over 300 participants from 10+ countries. This dynamic event tests creativity and adaptability through unique challenges like an ingredient-sourcing relay and live cook-off. A collaboration with the Singapore Chefs Association, Singapore Junior Chefs Club, and endorsed by Worldchefs, it joins popular events like the FHA Bakery Challenge, FHA Dessert Challenge, and Asian Pastry Cup, delivering an exciting showcase of culinary excellence.

The newly expanded Coffee, Tea and Bar segment now includes bar equipment and solutions, reflecting the growing trend of cafés and restaurants across ASEAN integrating bar-style beverage offerings like craft cocktails, cold brew taps, and mixology-inspired presentations. Featured manufacturers include Cimbali, Bravilor Bonamat, Melitta, Bunn-O-Matic, Mazzer, Nuova Ricambi, Fiamma, Barsetto, Moseener, and Joper, showcasing premium coffee machines, grinders, and roasting equipment. Complementing this lineup are leading syrup and beverage brands such as DaVinci Gourmet, Monin, Shott Beverages, 1883 Maison Routin, and Australian Fruit Juice, offering innovative solutions to elevate drink creation and beverage service in the hospitality sector.

Must-see show segments

The Fresh Produce Segment bring together the industry's most comprehensive network of leading producer in potato products. Featured names include McCain, one of the world's largest frozen potato manufacturers; Lamb Weston, a global innovator in frozen potato solutions; Simplot, renowned for advanced processing technologies; and Agristo, a European leader in potato specialties. Regional champions such as Iscon Balaji, VLAM Potato, Papatos, McPatel, Funwave, Bizz Corporation, and Comfortly Food further solidify FHA as the premier platform for sourcing fresh, frozen, processed, and value-added potato products.

This year's edition brings together the most comprehensive gathering of global Dairy manufacturers, featuring industry leaders renowned for innovation and quality. Highlights include Savencia, specialists in premium cheeses like Elle & Vire; Lactalis, offering the iconic President brand; Sodiaal, home to Candia; Fonterra, creators of Anchor; Urenholt, makers of Emborg; and Ingredia, experts in milk proteins. Other notable names include VLAM Dairy, US Dairy Export Council, Saputo, Sterilgarda, AHDB Dairy, ZZA Mozzarella, Vandersterre, DMK, Molkerei Ammerland, and Ehrmann. This unparalleled lineup offers food service professionals and buyers direct access to innovations in cheese, butter, cream, milk powders, and plant-based alternatives.

Seminars not to miss

Seminars at FHA 2026 ignite bold conversations, driving lasting change in food and hospitality.

The FHA Mainstage brings together leaders and pioneers to explore trends shaping Asia's food and hospitality future. Through dynamic discussions and insights, it tackles consumer shifts, investment landscapes, and innovations in food safety and health, empowering the industry to move forward.

The FutureFWD Seminar bridges hospitality, foodservice, retail, and technology, focusing on digital innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer expectations. With expert keynotes, panels, and networking, it delivers actionable insights and connections to help businesses thrive in a changing landscape.

The Sustainability Summit, aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, gathers innovators and changemakers to turn ideas into action. From alternative proteins to low-carbon hospitality, it's where inspiration meets impact for people, business, and the planet.

Secure complimentary trade ticket to Asia's Leading International F&B Event for a limited time. Visit the official website at www.foodnhotelasia.com to register.

For more information, visit www.foodnhotelasia.com

Hospitality, Food & Beverage at Informa Markets

Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person trade events and an online content platform Saladplate - aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and enhancing trade opportunities for the industry.

With several established events within the portfolio such as Hotelex Shanghai, Food&HotelAsia, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging 35 live and digital events in major cities including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City.

Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies, and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims at bringing companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs.

About Informa Markets

Food and Hospitality Asia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets