Fopay Leads a New Landscape in Cross-Border Digital Payments at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 officially opened on November 3 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting over 700 organizations, 800 speakers, and 37,000 attendees from around the globe to discuss cutting-edge topics in fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web3.

This year's Hong Kong FinTech Week was bustling with activity, bringing together numerous traditional financial giants and emerging digital innovation companies. The event atmosphere was vibrant, and as a rising force in the digital payments sector, WellCell Holdings Co., Limited's global stablecoin payment platform Fopay made a stunning debut with its innovative stablecoin cross-border remittance product, stablecoin custody services, and stablecoin QR code payment solutions (limited to Brazil). Fopay's offerings highlighted its forward-looking approach in the realms of stablecoin applications and cross-border fintech, drawing significant attention and engagement from attendees, making it one of the key highlights of the exhibition.

At the Fopay booth, there was a product operation experience area where attendees could personally experience the showcased stablecoin cross-border remittance and stablecoin custody products. The entire operation process was designed to be straightforward, with an intuitive interface that allowed for efficient remittance initiation and receipt, garnering positive feedback from numerous participants. In addition to innovative product displays, Fopay prepared a variety of interactive experiences and prize draws, featuring practical gifts such as AirPods Pro 3, branded cultural shirts, custom power banks, and adapters. Every detail, from the booth layout and interactive segments to gift design, reflected Fopay's commitment to user experience and brand warmth.

Many attendees noted that these details clearly demonstrated Fopay's dedication to user experience and confidence in its products. The Fopay booth stood out not only for its professional and clear product presentations but also for its creative interactive elements, showcasing a profound understanding of cross-border digital payments and a spirit of innovation. The lively atmosphere at the Fopay booth and its sustained popularity made it one of the hot spots of the Hong Kong FinTech Week.

In addition to its ongoing focus on the Hong Kong market, Fopay is expanding its operations globally. The company plans to emphasize growth in Asia, Southeast Asia, and European markets to promote the compliance and widespread adoption of cross-border digital payment ecosystems. Fopay's long-term goal is to build a safe, compliant, and efficient global digital payment network that bridges the gap between the digital economy and traditional finance, providing businesses and individual users with a more free and convenient flow of funds.

In response to the global wave of financial digitization, the company stated it would continue to pursue an innovation-driven and user-centered strategy, continually expanding the boundaries of cross-border digital payments and bringing more convenience and surprises to global users, thereby helping the industry move towards a new phase characterized by greater safety, transparency, and efficiency.

SOURCE WellCell Holdings Co., Limited