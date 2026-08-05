Forbes Travel Guide Expands; Mandarin Oriental Headlines Inaugural Debut Collection

New Debut and Curated discovery collections offer travelers and travel advisors more trusted luxury options worldwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced the launch of its Debut and Curated discovery collections, expanding the world's most trusted luxury travel guide with new hotels and cruises beyond its acclaimed Star-Rated portfolio.

Headlining the inaugural Debut collection are 14 Mandarin Oriental hotels and resorts scheduled to open over the next 18 months, giving luxury travelers and travel advisors an exclusive first look at one of the industry's most anticipated development pipelines.

The collections expand the Travel Guide with luxury hotels and cruises that complement its renowned Star Ratings. Together, they offer discerning travelers new ways to discover luxury experiences while preserving the transparency and credibility that have defined Forbes Travel Guide for more than 68 years.

The Debut collection showcases hotels and cruises before launch, offering an early look at highly anticipated additions from the world's leading hospitality brands.

showcases hotels and cruises before launch, offering an early look at highly anticipated additions from the world's leading hospitality brands. The Curated collection features luxury hotels and cruises in destinations where Forbes Travel Guide does not currently conduct its independent Star Ratings, expanding trusted choices globally.

Properties in the new collections are also showcased on MeridianV, Forbes Travel Guide's preferred platform for nearly 10,000 registered luxury travel advisors who rely on Forbes Travel Guide's independent authority when choosing accommodations for their high-value clients.

While the properties in the Debut and Curated collections are not Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated, each has been reviewed to ensure alignment with Forbes Travel Guide's foundational criteria for luxury hospitality. The profiles are clearly marked as sponsored to ensure transparency.

"As luxury travelers increasingly seek trusted recommendations across every stage of their journey—from iconic, established destinations to remarkable new openings—Forbes Travel Guide's Debut and Curated collections help them discover what's next in luxury hospitality," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

"We are delighted to partner with Forbes Travel Guide on the launch of its Debut collection, offering an early introduction to the next chapter of Mandarin Oriental's growth," said Amanda Hyndman, Chief Operating Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. "As we continue to expand our portfolio in exceptional destinations around the world, this collaboration provides travelers and the global travel advisor community with an opportunity to discover the distinctive experiences, legendary service and essence of destination that define Mandarin Oriental."

The Debut and Curated collections are available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruise ships and cruise ship restaurants, helping travelers make informed decisions since 1958. FTG's Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards are based on anonymous, in-person inspections. Every Star Rating is earned; no business relationship is required, and awards cannot be bought. Visit ForbesTravelGuide.com to explore Star Ratings, discovery collections and expert luxury travel content that inspire your next journey.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide