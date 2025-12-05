BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to chinatrucks.org, for years, we've asked how transportation could be made smarter, safer, and more efficient. The answer is here: the revolutionary FORLAND L7 automatic transmission truck.

Built on millions of kilometers of real-world testing and extensive research into driver habits across regions, the FORLAND L7 automatic truck is designed with one goal in mind: to make trucking safer, smarter, and more efficient—no matter the road, the weather, or the task.

FORLAND L7 REVIEW, REDEFINING VALUE DRIVING THE FUTURE

The FORLAND L7 series is designed to meet diverse logistics needs worldwide. Covering a GVW range of 6 to 12 tons, it offers 13 engine options, including natural gas and Cummins diesel engines. Wheelbases vary from 3,360 mm to 5,750 mm, while cargo box lengths stretch from 3,800 mm up to 8,500 mm. Cabin choices include two widths and single- or extended row layouts, with the extended row version featuring a fold-flat passenger seat that converts into a 950 mm-wide sleeper for long-haul comfort. Inside, drivers enjoy a dual-screen display, 26.6 L of storage, and low cabin noise for a modern, practical workspace.

The L7 combines power and efficiency seamlessly. Take the 9-ton model, for example: it's equipped with a Cummins 3.8L engine and a ZF 6S600 AMT gearbox, delivering 168 hp, a full-load top speed of 113 km/h, and fuel consumption of just 15 L/100 km—cutting fuel costs by more than 15% compared with competitors.

Safety and reliability are at the heart of the L7's design. Advanced active systems, available as optional features—such as AEBS, LDWS, fatigue monitoring, 360° cameras, and tire pressure monitoring—serve as extra eyes on the road, while a high-strength cab, reinforced chassis, stabilizer bars, and upgraded tires provide robust passive protection. Built to endure extreme conditions from -40°C and altitudes up to 5,200 meters, the L7 offers proven long-term durability. Driver comfort is also a priority, with air-suspension seats, adjustable steering, powerful air-conditioning, and ample storage. FORLAND backs the L7 with a 3-year/150,000 km warranty, global diagnostic support, and a wide-reaching parts network to ensure worry-free ownership worldwide.

As reported by chinatrucks.org, the L7 doesn't just move goods—it moves the entire logistics industry forward. With its combination of intelligence, performance, safety, and comfort, it stands as a powerful partner for global partners ready to embrace the next era of trucking.

