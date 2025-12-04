BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinatrucks.org reported that at the recent FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026, held in China, long-standing international partners gathered to witness the brand's latest innovations and global vision. This significant event highlighted the growing impact of FORLAND in the global commercial vehicle market.

GLOBAL VOICES, ONE FORLAND

One partner, who has cooperated with FORLAND for more than a decade, praised the company's professionalism and vision: "China is a great country, and it's impressive to see how FORLAND has grown alongside it. They are doing an amazing job — everything at the conference was meticulously prepared for us, and the team was exceptionally welcoming. FORLAND is moving faster than many of us expected, and their future looks incredibly promising."

Attendees were particularly impressed by FORLAND's manufacturing capabilities. "I visited the factory and was amazed by the attention to detail and the high standards of production. The vehicles are reliable, the quality is top-notch, and the design is both practical and attractive. I even had a chance to drive the new models, and they handle beautifully — smooth acceleration, responsive handling, and a cabin that's comfortable for long hauls."

The conference also underscored the depth of FORLAND's global partnerships. Many of the company's international partners spoke about the long-term cooperation they have enjoyed. "We have been working with FORLAND for 12 years, and it truly feels like being part of a family," one partner noted. "Receiving recognition from FORLAND is a great honor, and we are excited to continue growing together."

Such feedback aligns with FORLAND's stated commitment: "Fast, Forever, Fantastic, Freedom, and Future," the five core values underlying its brand slogan "FORLAND, For You." More than just praise, these testimonials underscore trust — in manufacturing, reliability, and long‑term cooperation. As FORLAND aims to expand into 150 markets by 2030 and serve 10 million users globally, partner confidence will play a central role.

Driven by a blend of proven manufacturing capacity, flexible product offerings, and meaningful user feedback, FORLAND appears well-positioned to lead in the next era of global logistics and commercial transport — offering not only trucks, but long-term partnerships built on mutual growth and trust, as reported by chinatrucks.org.

