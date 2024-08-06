Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit APAC 2024

The event will equip B2B marketing leaders with actionable insights to embrace genAI and transform their revenue processes to maximize customer value

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit APAC event, which will be held in Singapore and digitally on October 1, 2024. Changing buying behaviors, an uncertain economic market, and the rise of emerging technologies including generative AI (genAI) require B2B leaders to stay ahead of evolving customer expectations.

B2B Summit APAC will present the latest research, models, and client best practices to help B2B marketing leaders drive growth in an ever-evolving, competitive market. With modern B2B buyers controlling their own buying journeys, the event will showcase research and include interactive sessions that will help organizations align their B2B teams around buyer and customer needs, accelerate business outcomes through data and emerging technologies like genAI, and gain insights to drive revenue transformation across the entire customer lifecycle.

Featuring top Forrester analysts and industry leaders such as Duncan Egan, vice president of marketing for Adobe's digital experience enterprise business in Asia Pacific & Japan, noteworthy sessions on the agenda include:

Beyond The Breaking Point: It's Time For A Revenue Transformation. This keynote will reveal why customers can no longer be an afterthought to revenue strategy and how to transform organizational mindset, practices, and culture to achieve business outcomes.





This keynote will reveal why customers can no longer be an afterthought to revenue strategy and how to transform organizational mindset, practices, and culture to achieve business outcomes. Revenue Process Transformation Expands The Marketing Remit. Learn how the role of the CMO will expand and how marketing leaders can deliver and articulate marketing's contribution to business beyond lead generation.





Learn how the role of the CMO will expand and how marketing leaders can deliver and articulate marketing's contribution to business beyond lead generation. A New Generation Of Buyers Will Force B2B Reinvention. In this keynote, learn how B2B companies must reinvent themselves to both navigate the evolving buyer and invest in insights to understand how generational divides influence B2B purchases.





In this keynote, learn how B2B companies must reinvent themselves to both navigate the evolving buyer and invest in insights to understand how generational divides influence B2B purchases. Dismantle Silos And Accelerate Revenue Transformation With RevOps . B2B leaders in the region face unique challenges when building their operational capabilities. Gain insights into the current state of revenue operations in Asia Pacific and how to develop RevOps capabilities to boost growth.





B2B leaders in the region face unique challenges when building their operational capabilities. Gain insights into the current state of revenue operations in and how to develop RevOps capabilities to boost growth. Optimizing Marketing With Generative AI: Early Cases And Proof Of ROI. With the acceleration of genAI adoption, many B2B CMOs are finding themselves in a difficult spot to identify and prioritize the right use cases and quantify return on investment. This session will spotlight how to use genAI to generate business value.

"B2B marketing leaders are under tremendous pressure due to dramatic changes in buyers' behavior, evolving business models, and fast-paced technology advances," said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research and products at Forrester. "In order to tackle these challenges, B2B leaders need to correct misalignments in their growth engine. At B2B Summit APAC, marketing leaders will learn how to transform their revenue processes, leverage data, and harness AI to unlock new possibilities, foster customer trust, and accelerate business outcomes."

Forrester will also celebrate its Return On Integration and B2B Program Of The Year Awards winners to recognize organizations that have demonstrated strong cross-functional alignment to drive revenue growth. In-person attendees in Singapore will also enjoy facilitated discussions, exclusive 1:1 access to Forrester analysts, and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive peer networking program targeted at C-level leaders.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's B2B Summit APAC.

View the full agenda and speakers for B2B Summit APAC.

Learn more about what to expect at B2B Summit APAC.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester