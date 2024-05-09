Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX Summit APAC 2024

Event will share actionable insights to help CX, digital, and B2C marketing leaders seize the generative AI opportunity

IHH Healthcare Singapore to be honored as recipient of Forrester's 2024 Asia Pacific Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award

SYDNEY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX Summit APAC event being held in Sydney, Australia, and digitally on May 28, 2024. Utilizing generative AI (genAI) to improve or personalize customer experience (CX) is a top use case for 42% of AI decision-makers in 2024, yet Forrester predicts that only 30% of firms in Asia Pacific that have more mature IT practices are well positioned to harness genAI's benefits.

CX Summit APAC will provide actionable insights and guidance to CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to seize the genAI opportunity and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Featuring top Forrester analysts and industry leaders from Beyond Blue, National Australia Bank, and Services Australia, noteworthy sessions on the agenda include:

Forge Boundless Experiences With Humans + AI. Examine how to infuse the power of AI with the power of employees, partners, and even customers themselves to create differentiated customer experiences.

Examine how to infuse the power of AI with the power of employees, partners, and even customers themselves to create differentiated customer experiences. Better Together: CX + Digital + Marketing. Featuring Beyond Blue, learn how alignment between the customer-facing functions of CX, digital, and marketing drives business growth.

Featuring Beyond Blue, learn how alignment between the customer-facing functions of CX, digital, and marketing drives business growth. Designing Your AI Customer Service Strategy. Explore how to unlock the true potential of AI to execute a cohesive AI-driven customer experience.

Explore how to unlock the true potential of AI to execute a cohesive AI-driven customer experience. Safe And Secure By Design. In this guest keynote, learn how National Australia Bank leverages design principles and emerging technologies to foster trust among its customers in an increasingly digital world.

In this guest keynote, learn how National Australia Bank leverages design principles and emerging technologies to foster trust among its customers in an increasingly digital world. Empowering Citizens: Services Australia's Customer-Centric Evolution. Gain insights into Services Australia's journey toward customer-centric transformation.

"Generative AI has the potential to be one of the most transformative technologies of our time," said Dane Anderson, SVP of international research and product at Forrester. "While it's important for business leaders to understand how to leverage this technology to improve business outcomes, they must not overlook the human element. CX Summit APAC will help CX, marketing, and digital leaders learn how they can successfully integrate AI into their business strategy to meet customers' changing needs, now and in the future."

This year's Summit will also honor the largest healthcare provider in Singapore, IHH Healthcare Singapore (IHH SG), as the recipient of Forrester's 2024 Asia Pacific Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. This award recognizes organizations that are delivering outstanding customer experiences to accelerate business outcomes.

IHH SG will be honored for implementing state-of-the art CX practices in healthcare, including everyday gracious gestures (also known as EGGs), rituals, and a staff empowerment fund, into its daily operations to drive customer obsession; establishing an ecosystemwide view of CX to improve the patient experience; and emulating CX standards seen in the hospitality industry for inspiration.

In-person attendees will also enjoy facilitated discussions, exclusive 1:1 access to Forrester analysts, and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive peer networking program targeted at C-level leaders.

