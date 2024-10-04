Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2024

The event will equip technology, data, and security leaders with the latest research and insights to achieve a high-performance IT strategy that accelerates business outcomes

SYDNEY, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2024, set to take place on October 29 in Sydney and also available digitally. According to Forrester, 92% of technology leaders plan to increase their budget investments in data management and AI, indicating a commitment to enhance their AI capabilities. But without a strategic approach rooted in the principles of high-performance IT, these investments risk being squandered.

Themed "Unleash The Power Of Tech, Talent, And AI," this year's Summit will present the latest research, tools, and frameworks to help technology, data and analytics, and cybersecurity leaders build a strong tech foundation to meet evolving business needs and a future dominated by AI.

Speakers at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC include top Forrester analysts and industry leaders such as Tracy Deveugle-Frink, head of digital products at Western Power, who will share how the company is transforming IT from a project-based to an agile, product-focused model, using alignment, trust, and adaptivity as core principles. Other noteworthy sessions on the agenda include:

Unleash Your Potential With High-Performance IT In An Age Of AI. This keynote will dive into how firms can align and adapt technology to changing business dynamics through the four investment styles of high-performance IT.

This keynote will dive into how firms can align and adapt technology to changing business dynamics through the four investment styles of high-performance IT. Cultivate An Adaptive Mindset For High-Performance IT. This session breaks down what exactly defines an adaptive mindset and how these parameters shift as AI and automation integrate into the business model.

This session breaks down what exactly defines an adaptive mindset and how these parameters shift as AI and automation integrate into the business model. High-Performance IT: Success Or Failure? This keynote covers how tech leaders should measure for success and drive cross-functional alignment to power business results.

This keynote covers how tech leaders should measure for success and drive cross-functional alignment to power business results. Who Is Your CISO? Understand Their Background To Reduce Risk And Bolster Trust. Tech leaders will learn how they should partner with their CISOs to build alignment and trust for their overall tech strategy.

"Technology, data, and security leaders are facing increasing pressure to deliver returns on their tech investments," said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "To navigate the unique economic landscape of the Asia Pacific region and meet growing demands for digital and AI sovereignty, tech leaders must collaborate and invest in technologies and capabilities that drive high performance. At Technology & Innovation Summit APAC, leaders will come away with the actionable insights they need to improve business results with technology."

Forrester will also honor the recipients of its Technology Awards, companies in Asia Pacific that align technology with business objectives through their IT strategies and enterprise architecture innovation, respectively. The winners will also have the opportunity to share their success stories at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC.

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, exclusive one-on-one access to Forrester analysts, and special sessions, including the Women's Leadership Forum and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive peer networking program targeted at C-level leaders. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

