Forrester Honors Recipients Of Its 2026 Technology Awards For Asia Pacific

Singtel, CLP Power, Nan Shan Life Insurance, DBS Bank, and Grab recognized for leveraging technology to successfully drive business impact

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Singtel is the winner of its 2026 Technology Strategy Impact Award for Asia Pacific; CLP Power and Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. are the recipients of its Enterprise Architecture Award; and DBS Bank and Grab are the inaugural APAC winners of its Data & AI Impact Award. These awards recognize organizations that align technology with the dynamic needs of their business; embrace enterprise architecture practices that contribute to the high performance of their business; and use data and AI effectively to drive innovation and create lasting value for their customers.

"This year's Technology Awards winners demonstrate that technology, enterprise architecture, data, and AI create the greatest impact when they are tightly aligned to business strategy," said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "What sets these organizations apart is their ability to move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable outcomes at scale: accelerating growth, improving resilience, empowering employees, and creating better customer experiences. Their achievements offer a powerful example of the role technology can play to accelerate business results."

Information about Forrester's 2026 Technology Strategy Impact Award winner:

Singtel Singapore, which is part of Singtel Group, a leading Asian-based connectivity, digital infrastructure, and services organization, transformed IT into an AI-native, business-driving capability through its multiyear Xcelerate program. Singtel Singapore improved operational resilience, reduced technology costs and obsolescence, and accelerated innovation across the business by modernizing applications, infrastructure, data, and AI platforms, all while upskilling its workforce.

Information about Forrester's 2026 Enterprise Architecture Award winners, presented in partnership with The Open Group:

CLP Power , Hong Kong's largest power company, adopted an enterprise architecture-led approach that connects strategy, technology, and delivery across the organization. Its portfolio-driven approach accelerated transformation, improved customer and operational outcomes, and delivered significant cost savings while creating a more streamlined and future-ready digital technology landscape.

, Hong Kong's largest power company, adopted an enterprise architecture-led approach that connects strategy, technology, and delivery across the organization. Its portfolio-driven approach accelerated transformation, improved customer and operational outcomes, and delivered significant cost savings while creating a more streamlined and future-ready digital technology landscape. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd., one of Taiwan's largest life insurers, transformed enterprise architecture into a scalable digital innovation capability. Through reusable architecture components, outcome-driven governance, and AI-enabled development, the company accelerated innovation, reduced misinvestment risk, and improved business and customer outcomes.

Information about Forrester's 2026 Data & AI Impact Award winners:

DBS Bank , the largest bank in Southeast Asia, embedded AI across the enterprise through a scalable operating model that combines reusable platforms, responsible AI governance, and workforce enablement. Its approach has driven widespread adoption of AI, accelerated innovation, and generated significant business value at scale.

, the largest bank in Southeast Asia, embedded AI across the enterprise through a scalable operating model that combines reusable platforms, responsible AI governance, and workforce enablement. Its approach has driven widespread adoption of AI, accelerated innovation, and generated significant business value at scale. Grab, Southeast Asia's leading superapp, has built an internal-facing self-service platform for employees in its business and corporate functions to build and run their own AI-driven automations. This agentic AI platform, combined with ongoing workforce training initiatives and a strong governance framework, has empowered Grab's nontechnical teams to automate processes and scale AI adoption.

Together, these organizations exemplify how leading enterprises are using technology, enterprise architecture, data, and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes and drive long-term growth.

Resources:

Read more about the winners of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact Award, Enterprise Architecture Award, and Data & AI Impact Award.

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SOURCE Forrester