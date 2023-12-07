Forrester Opens Nominations For Its 2024 Customer Obsession Awards

Awards recognize organizations that successfully implement strategies and initiatives to deliver outstanding customer experiences and accelerate business outcomes

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened the call for nominations for its 2024 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Awards. Open to organizations across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, these awards recognize firms that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Senior B2C marketing, customer experience (CX), and digital business leaders at firms headquartered in North America are also eligible to apply for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award.

Nomination criteria for Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards are as follows:

Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. The award will honor an organization that exemplifies customer obsession by putting the customer at the center of its leadership, strategy, and operations to achieve wins for customers, employees, and the business. The winning organization also encourages deep collaboration across the business — especially among marketing, CX, and digital teams — to ensure that customer obsession aligns to the organization's brand promise.

The award will honor an organization that exemplifies customer obsession by putting the customer at the center of its leadership, strategy, and operations to achieve wins for customers, employees, and the business. The winning organization also encourages deep collaboration across the business — especially among marketing, CX, and digital teams — to ensure that customer obsession aligns to the organization's brand promise. Customer-Obsessed Leadership. The award will recognize a leader who makes decisions and demonstrates behaviors driven by strong customer focus. The winning executive also creates a workplace environment that is conducive to fostering greater customer focus for the entire organization.

Additional details on how to apply for Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards:

Asia Pacific . Organizations in APAC can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. The deadline to submit an entry is February 6, 2024 . The award recipient will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX APAC Forum taking place May 28–29, 2024.

Organizations in APAC can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. The deadline to submit an entry is . The award recipient will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX APAC Forum taking place May 28–29, 2024. North America . Organizations and leaders in North America can visit here with a submission deadline of February 26, 2024 , for both Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise and Customer-Obsessed Leadership Awards. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX North America Forum on June 17–20, 2024.

Organizations and leaders in can visit here with a submission deadline of , for both Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise and Customer-Obsessed Leadership Awards. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX Forum on June 17–20, 2024. Europe . Organizations in EMEA can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. The deadline to submit an entry is March 5 , 2024. The award recipient will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX EMEA Forum taking place June 24–26, 2024.

"Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards will honor organizations and leaders who demonstrate a relentless focus on customers to drive business growth in a world of increasingly empowered customers and tougher competition," said Martin Gill, vice president and research director at Forrester. "Customer-obsessed businesses grow revenue, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement at more than twice the rate of other companies."

Resources:

Learn more about Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards program.

Register to attend Forrester's CX APAC, EMEA, and North America 2024 conferences.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester