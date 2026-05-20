Forthright Securities and Forthright Capital have secured SFC Virtual Asset Uplift Approval, making them among the few fintech-licensed brokerages to receive simultaneous uplift approval for three types of licenses.

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forthright Securities Company Limited and Forthright Capital Company Limited, subsidiaries of JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (9636.HK), have officially received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) to add virtual asset-related business capabilities to their existing Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities.

According to public records, this marks the one of few fintech licensed brokerages in Hong Kong has simultaneously obtained virtual asset business qualifications across Type 1, Type 4, and Type 9 licences. This means Forthright now possesses the full regulatory qualification to offer clients a complete suite of virtual asset services encompassing "trade execution + investment advisory + asset management" within a compliant framework.

One Account, One Service, Full Asset Coverage

The current licensed virtual asset ecosystem in Hong Kong is primarily composed of two types of institutions: one category consists of virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) holding dedicated VATP licences, with order matching as their core function; the other comprises licensed institutions that have obtained VA business qualifications on top of their traditional securities licences, enabling them to integrate virtual assets into broader investment services and asset management frameworks.

Industry observers note that for investors, mere trading access is no longer a scarce resource. The real pain point lies in how to incorporate virtual assets into overall asset allocation while receiving professional advisory and portfolio management services. With all three qualifications now in place, Forthright has become one of the few licensed institutions in the market capable of simultaneously addressing "how to buy, what to buy, and how to manage."

Upon completion of the licence upgrade, Forthright's clients will be able to manage Hong Kong and US equities alongside virtual assets within a single platform and unified account system, with access to professional investment advisory and asset management services covering both asset classes. In terms of service delivery, Forthright is leveraging the Group's long-standing capabilities in AI and investment research technology to build a next-generation service system driven by "AI + Advisory," deeply applying artificial intelligence to investment research, client services, and allocation recommendations, delivering personalised cross-asset allocation solutions tailored to clients with varying risk appetites.

A spokesperson for Forthright Securities stated: "Virtual assets are evolving from a standalone trading category into an integral component of global asset allocation. The market's next growth driver does not lie in the number of platforms, but in the ability to truly embed virtual assets within a professional investment service ecosystem. This is precisely where Forthright's differentiation lies, and the direction in which we continue to invest."

Forthright will strictly comply with the SFC's latest regulatory requirements for virtual asset businesses in its compliance deployment, ensuring that clients participating in virtual asset investments enjoy the same level of investor protection as in traditional securities services.

Internet Brokerages Accelerate Expansion into Virtual Assets

From an industry perspective, since the SFC established its clear licensing regime for virtual assets in 2023, multiple internet brokerages and traditional financial institutions have successively applied for or obtained relevant business qualifications. Forthright's approval is viewed by the market as another landmark event in internet brokerages' deepening expansion into the virtual asset space. Unlike most institutions that have only obtained trading qualifications, Forthright's simultaneous approval across trading, advisory, and asset management signifies that it now possesses complete infrastructure spanning product capability to regulatory qualification, and is well-positioned to drive Hong Kong's virtual asset market evolution from single-transaction scenarios toward professional allocation services.

As a Hong Kong-listed investment research and technology group, JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (9636.HK) has been steadily advancing its overseas business expansion in recent years. Forthright, as the Group's licensed brokerage platform, is positioned as a next-generation internet brokerage driven by "AI + Advisory." The successful landing of all three virtual asset business qualifications is regarded as a pivotal step in the Group's expansion of its financial services footprint in Hong Kong, and provides substantive licensing support for its strategic positioning as a "full asset allocation platform."

Analysts suggest that as the global regulatory framework for virtual assets becomes increasingly clear, the competitive focus in the Hong Kong market is shifting from "who can obtain a licence" to "who can provide more comprehensive services." Under this logic, institutions simultaneously holding trading, advisory, and asset management qualifications may gain a first-mover advantage in the next phase of client acquisition within fintech brokerage business sector.

About Forthright Securities

Forthright Securities Company Limited ("Forthright Securities") is a licensed brokerage under JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (9636.HK), holding SFC Type 1, 2, 4, and 5 licences along with virtual asset business qualifications. Driven by "AI + Advisory," it is rooted in Hong Kong with a global investment outlook, and is committed to becoming a next-generation internet brokerage that better understands clients, delivers faster service, and provides stronger investment research in the AI era.

Forthright Securities (CE No.: BGP713) holds SFC licences for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 2 (Dealing in Futures Contracts), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 5 (Advising on Futures Contracts) regulated activities. Forthright Capital Management Limited ("Forthright Capital") (CE No.: BEL626) holds SFC licences for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. In May 2026, Forthright Securities and Forthright Capital simultaneously completed their licence condition upgrades, adding virtual asset-related business qualifications to their existing Type 1, Type 4, and Type 9 regulated activities. Forthright Wealth Management Limited holds general insurance and long-term insurance licences issued by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority (Insurance Intermediary Licence No.: FB1459).

For more information, please visit Forthright Securities' official website at www.forthright-sec.com

This information is provided for your general reference only and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any individual. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, invitation, promotion, inducement, representation, or warranty of any kind or form, nor does it constitute any opinion or recommendation to buy or sell any securities, financial products, or instruments described herein. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any investment products. Investments in virtual assets are high-risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment.

SOURCE Forthright Securities