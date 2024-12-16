FORTUNE REALMS: Pop-Up Museum of Chinese Culture & Arts (Macau Station) Opens at Grand Lisboa Palace

Showcasing the Legacy of Chinese Culture through Paper Art Creations and

Driving the Profound Integration of Culture and Tourism

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of Macau's Return to the Motherland, the Hong Kong Association for the Development of Chinese Culture and Creativity (ADCCC) is proud to present the FORTUNE REALMS: Pop-Up Museum of Chinese Culture & Arts (Macau Station). Co-organized by SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") and OptiWin Culture and Innovation Association – whatelephant IP Team, FORTUNE REALMS: Pop-Up Museum of Chinese Culture & Arts (Macau Station). Officially launching today, this exhibition will run until 9 February 2025, at Level 1 of the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau ("Grand Lisboa Palce") and highlights the integration of traditional Chinese heritage with modern artistic innovation.

Guests of Honour attend the opening ceremony of the FORTUNE REALMS: Pop-Up Museum of Chinese Culture & Arts (Macau Station). The FORTUNE REALMS: Pop-Up Museum of Chinese Culture & Arts (Macau Station) features a thoughtfully designed entrance archway, beckoning guests to embark on a cultural expedition.

The exhibition is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office ("MGTO"), Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, Digital Marketing Committee of the The Chinese Workers' Technical Association, Ethnic Cultural Heritage Branch of the China Traditional Culture Promotion Council, The Hong Kong Guangxi Association of Professionals, Cultural Creative Committee of the China Hong Kong Economic Trading International Association, Globasia Cultural Exchange Promotion Association, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Society, and the World Institute of Sustainable Development Planners ("WISDP"). Associate organisers includes Sociedade Lumos Viva Limitada, Gao He (SZ) international Supply-chain Management Limited, OwOh Concept Limited, Bamu Bakery Co., Ltd. and Triplets Culture and Entertainment Limited.

The opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Ms. Lei Ka Ian, Representative of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of MGTO; Mr. Van Pou Lon, Head of Visual Art of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Ray Ng, Executive Director of The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau; Mr. Chan Ka Io, Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Gloria Chak, Manager of Convention and Exhibition Industry Development Division of Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM; Mr. Michael Yip, Chairman of the Association for the Development of Chinese Culture and Creativity; and Mr. Terry Chao, Founder of OptiWin Culture and Innovation Association - whatelephant IP Team.

Curatorial Vision and Cultural Mission

Curated by renowned Chinese artist Michael Yip (Yip Tze yee), this exhibition bridges traditional Chinese cultural elements with contemporary artistic techniques, fostering the modern evolution of Chinese culture. Michael Yip, a multiple award-winning artist, is celebrated for his ability to harmonize cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, making this exhibition a cross-generational cultural feast.

The curatorial team comprises experienced space designers, sustainability experts, and cultural industry leaders committed to revitalizing Chinese traditions through innovative design and global collaboration.

As part of a series of 30 global exhibitions from 2024 to 2027, FORTUNE REALMS represents a strategic initiative to promote Chinese culture worldwide. Macau, as the inaugural station, underscores its role as a hub for international cultural exchange, invigorating Macau's cultural industries with sustainability and innovation.

Organizers and Co-Organizers

Hong Kong Association for the Development of Chinese Culture and Creativity (ADCCC)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, ADCCC is committed to modernizing and globalizing Chinese culture through innovative design, creative collaborations, and multi-disciplinary projects. Its core mission is to integrate Chinese culture + sustainability, aligning with national strategies such as China's vision to strengthen its cultural influence globally and the Dual Carbon Goals. Over the years, ADCCC has spearheaded numerous initiatives that enhance Chinese culture's international presence.

SJM Resorts, S.A.

SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") is the premier leader in the integrated tourism and leisure industry in Macau and a principal subsidiary of SJM Holdings Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx 880). Its iconic "Lisboa" hotels are quintessential emblems of Macau's tourism. SJM operates several iconic integrated tourism projects, including the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, the Grand Lisboa Macau, the Hotel Jai Alai, and Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16. The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau in Cotai, Macau, is the flagship project of the group, designed to embrace a theme of East meets West. It comprises three distinctive hotel towers, collectively offering approximately 1,892 rooms and suites. These include the culturally rich Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, embellished with exquisite "Chinese style" elements, the globally unique THE KARL LAGERFELD Macau, and Asia's first Palazzo Versace Macau, making it the only resort in the world to boast two fashion designer brand hotels.

Situated in the heart of the Macau Peninsula, the Grand Lisboa Macau is designed around the motif of Macau's symbolic lotus and is connected to the iconic Lisboa Hotel. A beacon in Macau's culinary landscape, Grand Lisboa houses the Robuchon au Dôme, which has held three MICHELIN stars for 16 consecutive years, and The 8, a two-MICHELIN-star restaurant.

For more information, please visit https://www.sjmresorts.com/en.

About OptiWin Culture and Innovation Association

OptiWin Culture and Innovation Association is dedicated to fostering design and cultural exchange between Macau and mainland China. The Society manages the locally celebrated IP Whatelephant, creating exhibitions that highlight Macau's unique heritage and artistic creativity. Through cultural innovation and collaboration, the Society continues to elevate Macau's cultural landscape.

SOURCE OwOh Concept Limited