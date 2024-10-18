Forum in Jiangxi promoted traditional medicine

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): The 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Forum on Traditional Medicine was held on June 27 in Nanchang, Jiangxi. About 600 experts and representatives from home and abroad attended. With the theme of "Inheritance, Innovation, Integration, Development", the forum conducted in-depth discussions and exchanges on the inheritance and protection of traditional medicine, talent training, scientific research innovation, and achievement transformation.

The 2024 Cooperation Organization Forum on Traditional Medicine kicked off in Nanchang

Jiangxi is known for its age-old history of traditional Chinese medicine and a robust basis for the development of TCM. In the afternoon of the same day, some foreign guests were invited to visit China Resources Jiangzhong Medicine Valley, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine and Affiliated Hospital of Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, inspected the modern production line of traditional Chinese medicine, watched the traditional Chinese medicine processing performances of "Zhangshu Medicine Trade Association" and "Jianchang Medicine Trade Association", experienced the unique therapies of traditional Chinese medicine such as thermosensitive moxibustion, and felt the unique charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxhkk7ka5lU

