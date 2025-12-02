Fosun Holiday Horizon 2026 Strategy Launch: Focusing on 3 Core Product Lines, 18 Project Agreements Are Sealed

SANYA, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, Fosun Tourism Group hosted "Fosun Holiday Horizon 2026" at Atlantis Sanya, where it systematically unveiled its three core product lines for the first time and signed 18 partnership agreements with cultural tourism investment institutions and industry partners from various regions. These developments are set to inject new momentum into the high-quality growth of China's cultural tourism sector.

The event attracted over 500 participants from cultural tourism investment groups and partners nationwide, making it the most significant strategic launch event hosted by Fosun Tourism Group in recent years.

Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International and Chairman of Fosun Tourism Group, stated: "As we enter the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the cultural tourism industry—a vital vehicle for fulfilling people's aspirations for a better life—is undergoing a structural upgrade towards higher quality, diversification, and innovation. Vacation, with content at its core, represents an experiential economy capable of deeply resonating with consumers' emotions and creating meaningful connections. This is precisely the domain where Fosun Tourism Group is now concentrating its efforts and deepening its expertise. We look forward to collaborating with global cultural tourism investors and industry partners to jointly open a new chapter in the development of the vacation industry."

Launch of Three Core Product Lines Signals Accelerated Shift from Sightseeing to Vacationing

Responding to the growing domestic demand for vacation experiences, Fosun Tourism Group officially unveiled its three core product lines at the event: Super Resort, Super Resort Complex, and Super Culture and Tourism Mall.

The Super Resort directly addresses the prevalent issues in China's tourism sector—lack of diversification and an over‑reliance on sightseeing. Centered on Club Med, the global vacation leader with a 75‑year legacy, it provides traditional scenic destinations with a one‑stop transformation solution through premium services, diverse cultural environment, and diverse experiential offerings.

At the event, Club Med Joyview and Club Med Urban Oasis officially unveiled their 2.0 brand strategies. Club Med Joyview is newly positioned as a vibrant getaway, "Near Cities and Connected to Scenic Attractions," enhancing synergy with surrounding tourism resources to deliver rich, in‑depth local experiences. Club Med Urban Oasis is committed to providing an "Accessible One‑Stop Urban Getaway," emphasizing the concept of "Urban Vacation, Right Here and Right Now."

Super Resort Complexes target key domestic tourist cities, drawing on the benchmark experience of flagship projects such as Atlantis Sanya and Taicang Alps Resort. By integrating international IPs, creating innovative content, and creating deep cross‑format integration, they form immersive themed destination clusters that inject new momentum into regional cultural tourism and consumption upgrades. Current development priorities include advancing the Taicang Alps Resort Phase II — set to break five world records for indoor snow venues — and the world's first AI‑themed resort, the Ultramed Hainan.

Super Culture and Tourism Mall (HiSphere) targets the new wave of urban stock assets renewal, redefining commercial spaces through a cultural tourism lens. It integrates diverse experiences such as culture, entertainment, performances, theme parks, shopping, and dining, allowing commerce to flourish naturally within tourism settings and fostering a distinctive urban vacation lifestyle. The first project under this product line will be launched in Chongqing.

14 partnerships signed across 3 core project lines, driving destination transformation with a diverse tourism ecosystem

At this event, focusing on key national city clusters and pivotal growth corridors for cultural tourism, Fosun Tourism Group has comprehensively advanced the strategic deployment of its three major product lines across major regions such as the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Sichuan-Chongqing area, and Central China. The Group completed the concentrated signing of 14 key projects in multiple locations including Guangzhou, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Hefei, Quanzhou, and Zhoushan. These projects encompass 5 Super Resorts, 8 Super Resort Complexes, and 1 Super Culture and Tourism Mall. Key contracted projects include:

Super Resort | Club Med Urban Oasis Hangzhou Longwu Resort

Developed by Fosun Tourism Group's Club Med Urban Oasis in partnership with West Lake Cultural Tourism Group, this resort leverages the unique valley and tea plantation landscape of Longwu. It is poised to become a new ideal destination for family vacations in the Yangtze River Delta. The project is scheduled to officially open in May 2026.

Super Culture and Tourism Mall | Hi•Chongqing

Hi•Chongqing is a joint venture between Fosun Tourism Group and the Chongqing Free Trade Port Area Group. With a total gross floor area of nearly 500,000 square meters, the project is located within the Airport Functional Zone of the Chongqing Lianglu Cuntan Free Trade Port Area, a 15-minute drive from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. It is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026. The development plan includes a 70,000-square-meter immersive theme street dedicated to Bayu culture, a nearly 30,000-square-meter indoor theme park—the first of its kind in China—centered around a "Forest Carnival" concept, and an approximately 10,000-square-meter immersive space with a space theme. Additional offerings such as a petting zoo and a flying theater will provide diverse attractions, creating a one-stop entertainment and shopping destination for families and Generation Z.

Bao Jiangjun, CEO of Fosun Tourism Group, stated, "The concentrated signing of multiple projects at this event not only marks a key milestone in the strategic blueprint of our nationwide tourism expansion, but also underscores the industry's pressing need to accelerate its transition toward high-quality growth. Moving forward, by leveraging a more innovative product portfolio, more intelligent operational systems, and a more open, collaborative ecosystem, Fosun Tourism Group will collaborate with investment partners across various regions to create more globally competitive vacation products and experiences.

About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group (also known as FTG or Fosun Holiday) is a world-leading family leisure and vacation group. As a core pillar of Fosun's Happiness business segment and guided by the mission of "Better Holiday, Better Life", Fosun Tourism Group is dedicated to delivering international, high-quality, and diversified vacation experiences for families across the globe.

Fosun Tourism Group owns brands and products including Club Med, the global leader in premium all-inclusive vacations with over 60 resorts worldwide; Club Med Joyview - A gathering resort camp near cities and connected to scenic attractions. And the all-in-one urban resort brand: Club Med Urban Oasis. Atlantis Sanya, a one-stop ocean-themed integrated high-end resort destination; Taicang Alps Resort, a one-stop snow-themed urban resort destination, and Lijiang Club Med Resort, a one-stop leisure and residential resort destination at the foot of Snow Mountain, etc.

