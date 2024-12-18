Fosun International Awarded TVB's Highest Honor "Outstanding ESG Award"

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 December 2024, the "TVB ESG Awards" ceremony, hosted by Television Broadcasts Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TVB"), was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Fosun International was honored with the highest accolade, the "Outstanding ESG Award", as well as awards for "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report".

Officiating guests at the awards ceremony included Mr. Wong Wai Lun, Michael, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Mr. Chan Ho Lim, Joseph, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Mr. Wong Chuen Fai, JP, Commissioner for Climate Change, Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, and Mr. Siu Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB, who jointly presented the "Outstanding ESG Award" to Fosun International.

TVB pointed out that Fosun International's recognition with the "Outstanding ESG Award", "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" is well-deserved. After 30 years of development, Fosun has developed into a large globalized company with operations spanning healthcare, tourism, consumption, and insurance. With a robust global industrial ecosystem, Fosun operates responsibly in over 35 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide.

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

This year, a total of five organizations received the prestigious "Outstanding ESG Award" from TVB, all of which have demonstrated excellence in ESG. These include government agency, major public utility, and well-known enterprises: the Drainage Services Department of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Chinachem Group, and Crystal International Group.

The companies awarded "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" are all prominent firms in Hong Kong, including MTR Corporation, Henderson Land Development, Sino Land, and NWS Holdings.

After accepting the "Outstanding ESG Award", Angel Sze, Company Secretary and Head of the ESG Management Committee of Fosun International, took part in a discussion with representatives from other award-winning organizations to share Fosun's ESG achievements.

Actively giving back to society through innovation

During the discussion, Angel Sze remarked, "Since its establishment, Fosun has remained dedicated to its original aspiration of 'Contribution to Society' and strives to create a positive impact through business. For instance, in our pharmaceutical business, we focus on technology innovation and have made significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment. The CAR-T cell therapy product Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), developed by Fosun Kite, is the first CAR-T cell therapy approved for marketing in the Chinese mainland, bringing lymphoma patients more treatment options and hope for recovery."

Thanks to the long-term accumulated technology innovation capabilities, Fosun has continued to realize the "world's first" and "China's first" achievements. Fosun Pharma's self-developed artesunate for injection saved more than 72 million patients with severe malaria around the world as of the first half of 2024. Its second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) is the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system to receive prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ) for the treatment of malaria.

Voluntarily releasing Climate Information Disclosures Report, calling for joint efforts towards carbon neutrality

In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. In order to achieve Fosun's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, the Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote further implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management within the Group.

In April this year, in the face of increasingly severe global climate change challenges, Fosun released its second Climate Information Disclosures Report with reference to the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, demonstrating its commitment of climate action to international community and calling on all sectors to jointly promote carbon neutrality.

In terms of climate action, the Group and its member companies actively promote energy conservation and carbon reduction. Fidelidade, Fosun's insurance company in Portugal, has recently established the Impact Center For Climate Change (ICCC), a knowledge center dedicated to climate change research. Through collaborations with external entities, including universities, research centers, and public institutions, it provides scientific insights on the impacts of climate change on society, particularly in the insurance industry. In addition, The Group's Atlantis Sanya obtained the highest level of green building certification in China and other leading environmental certifications in the global tourism industry. The Bund Finance Center (BFC), Fosun's base in Shanghai and landmark in Shanghai, was awarded the LEED Platinum certification, which is hailed as the "Oscar Award" in the green building industry, with a score of 97 points to set a new world record.

Fosun is committed to "globalization" and "innovation", striving to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future

This year, Fosun has formulated its sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT", which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency. This strategy continues Fosun's original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society", and serves as a foundation for long-term ESG practices.

Rooted in China, Fosun has been developing globally and has long adhered to the two core growth drivers of "globalization" and "innovation". As one of the few Chinese companies with established global operational and investment capabilities, Fosun has cultivated profound expertise in technology and innovation. With an increasingly sophisticated global business presence, Fosun operates responsibly in more than 35 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide.

Looking ahead, Fosun remains dedicated to advancing its social responsibility through innovation and responsible global operations. Guided by its "Create Impact" sustainable development strategy, Fosun will intensify its efforts to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future.

SOURCE Fosun