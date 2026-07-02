Fosun International Garners Five Awards from Corporate Governance Asia

Chen Qiyu and Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEOs of Fosun International win Asia's Best CEO from Corporate Governance Asia

Fosun International receives Sustainable Asia Award 2026, Best Environmental Responsibility Award and Best Corporate Communications Award

HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 June 2026, Corporate Governance Asia presented the 16th Asian Excellence Award. Chen Qiyu and Xu Xiaoliang, Executive Directors and Co-CEOs of Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International", "Fosun" or the "Group") (HKEX stock code: 00656) were both honored with Asia's Best CEO. In addition, Fosun International received Sustainable Asia Award 2026, Best Environmental Responsibility Award and Best Corporate Communications Award.

Corporate Governance Asia is one of the most authoritative and influential corporate governance journals in the Asia Pacific region. The award recognizes outstanding industry leaders and enterprises that excelled in financial performance, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, environmental protection, corporate communications, and investor relations over the past year. Other award recipients of the 16th Asian Excellence Award include well-known Asia Pacific companies such as Sino Land, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Communications Services, and PetroChina, etc.

Recognizing Excellence in Business Performance and ESG Practices

According to Corporate Governance Asia, in 2025, amid rapid global economic transformation and ongoing technological breakthroughs, Fosun maintained strong strategic focus, concentrating on its core businesses, pursuing steady development, and actively strengthening the operational capabilities of its advantageous industries, demonstrating solid operational resilience. In a complex external business environment, Chen Qiyu and Xu Xiaoliang, as CEOs of a large global private enterprise, have consistently driven Fosun's high-quality development through the twin drivers of "innovation" and "globalization". At the same time, they have actively advanced the deep integration of the Group's ESG into its businesses to build a core competitive advantage for sustainable development, consistently contributing to a better world. Therefore, Chen Qiyu and Xu Xiaoliang were awarded Asia's Best CEO.

Chen Qiyu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of Fosun International, said, "We are deeply honored to receive several prestigious awards from Corporate Governance Asia, including Asia's Best CEO and the Sustainable Asia Award. These accolades recognize not only individual achievements but also reflect the collective efforts of the entire Fosun team. Over the years, we communicate transparently and efficiently with various stakeholders and rating agencies. Our relentless efforts in the ESG domain have garnered much external recognition. By adhering to innovation driven development and global operations, we continuously optimize resource allocation and focus our strengths on innovative research, ensuring our innovative achievements benefit the world. Upholding the philosophy of 'Innovation for Good Health', we will leverage original innovation to strengthen the foundation of sustainable development and steadily advance toward a more resilient and efficient sustainability journey."

Xu Xiaoliang, Executive Director and Co-CEO of Fosun International, said, "Fosun's globalization journey has evolved from 'Combining China's Growth Momentum with Global Resources' to 'Combining Global Resources with China's Capabilities'. Fosun has consistently leveraged global resources to deliver more high-quality products and services to families around the world. With an increasingly sophisticated global business presence, Fosun has operated responsibly across more than 40 countries and regions, improving lives worldwide and creating sustainable value. As a global company rooted in China, Fosun began integrating ESG principles at an early stage, reflecting values deeply embedded in the Group's DNA and corporate culture. Since its founding, Fosun has upheld its original aspiration of 'Contribution to Society', striving not only to create commercial value but also to generate broader social impact. Looking ahead, Fosun will actively respond to national strategies, implement 'dual carbon' goals, promote rural revitalization, expand impact across global communities in areas such as healthcare, educational equity, community construction, culture and art. The ultimate goal is to help more families enjoy healthier, happier, and wealthier lives."

Advancing Global Sustainable Development with Outstanding ESG Performance

Corporate Governance Asia highlighted that Fosun has consistently advanced sustainable development through "innovation" and "globalization", continuously improving its ESG system, actively addressing climate change and social challenges, and demonstrating outstanding achievements in green development, biodiversity conservation, public health, social welfare, etc. As a result, Fosun was honored with Sustainable Asia Award 2026, Best Environmental Responsibility Award and Best Corporate Communications Award. These accolades not only affirm Fosun's outstanding performance in promoting global sustainable development and fulfilling corporate social responsibility, but also highlight its steadfast dedication to ESG knowledge sharing and climate advocacy.

Despite global economic, environmental, and social uncertainties in 2025, Fosun remained steadfast in its sustainability commitment and made remarkable strides. Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to the highest rating AAA. It has maintained a Hang Seng Sustainability Rating of AA-. It has also been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and consistently ranked among the top 1% in China. Its FTSE Russell ESG score rose to 4.2 (maximum score: 5) and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive time.

Actively Responding to Climate Change and Protecting Biodiversity

In response to climate change and low-carbon transition, Fosun actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emissions reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. Building on its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Fosun has set a mid-term target to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 20% by 2034, using 2024 as the base year. This reflects Fosun's rigorous management of operational emissions and demonstrates the Group's commitment and execution in advancing low-carbon transition.

In addition to actively addressing climate change, Fosun also places great importance on biodiversity conservation. In 2018, Atlantis Sanya under Fosun Tourism Group officially established an aquatic wildlife rescue station. Over the years, it has rescued a total of 42 wild sea turtles. On 23 May this year, World Turtle Day, the Sea Turtle Shelter at the Atlantis Sanya aquarium was officially inaugurated. Sea turtles with minor injuries are treated and released back into the sea upon full recovery, while those unable to return to the wild are given a permanent home at the shelter. Covering an area of 388 square meters, the Sea Turtle Shelter features rehabilitation pools, an educational exhibition hall, and breeding beaches designed to replicate a natural ecosystem, offering both a recovery space and long-term habitat for sea turtles.

Driven by Innovation, Committed to Social Contribution

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy. Its Health segment has developed anticancer and antimalarial drugs that have widely benefited cancer patients and severe malaria patients. Among them, HANSIZHUANG, HLX43, HLX22, and other marketed and pipeline innovative drugs have delivered several "world's first" breakthroughs. HANSIZHUANG became the world's first monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and has been approved for marketing in over 40 countries and regions. HLX43 has shown significant advantages, with a favorable efficacy and safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gynecological tumors, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and other indications. HLX22 is the world's first anti-HER2-targeted therapy to receive Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) approvals from both U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) for gastric cancer. As of 31 December 2025, Fosun Pharma's independently developed artesunate for injection had saved more than 88 million severe malaria patients worldwide, with more than 440 million doses supplied globally.

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, to create social value. Among these efforts, the Rural Doctors Program, launched in 2017, has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions across the country, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million rural families.

Looking ahead, Fosun remains dedicated to advancing its social responsibility through innovation and responsible global operations. Guided by its "Create IMPACT" sustainable development strategy, Fosun will intensify its efforts to build a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable future.

SOURCE Fosun