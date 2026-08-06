Fosun International Wins Three Awards from Global Banking & Finance Review, Gaining International Recognition for its ESG Performance, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Brand Strength

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading British financial magazine, announced its 2026 award winners. Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) received three awards in recognition of its outstanding contributions to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility (CSR), as well as its growing global brand influence.

Fosun International received the "ESG & Sustainability Awards – Best Sustainable Development Company Asia 2026", "CSR Awards – Best CSR Company Asia 2026", and "Brand of the Year Awards – Holding Group Brand of the Year Asia 2026". These accolades underscore the progress it has made in executing its sustainable development strategy, strengthening corporate governance, fulfilling its social responsibility and advancing environmental protection, while also affirming its long‑standing commitment to transparent operations and proactive stakeholder communication.

Global Banking and Finance Review highlighted that Fosun's recognition in these awards reflects its balanced development and outstanding performance across multiple areas. On the business front, Fosun has continued to optimize its global industrial ecosystem, delivering resilient growth in its core businesses and strengthening its ability to navigate economic cycles. On the sustainability front, the company has integrated ESG principles into both strategic decision-making and day-to-day operations, underpinned by a clear roadmap and strong execution. The judging panel particularly emphasized that Fosun's efforts to align commercial value with social value offer a valuable reference for companies in Asia and globally.

Outstanding ESG Performance and Continued Advancement of Sustainable Development Strategy

Fosun has embedded sustainable development at the heart of its corporate strategy and introduced the "Create IMPACT" sustainable development strategy, which sets out six long-term directions: Innovation-Driven, Mindful Operation, People and Partner Oriented, Advanced Governance, Climate and Planet Positive, and Transparency. In 2026, Fosun achieved a comprehensive breakthrough in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. Its MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to the highest rating AAA, marking a significant milestone after five years of sustained effort since first receiving an AA rating in 2021 and indicating that its overall management standards have reached a leading position among global peers. Meanwhile, Fosun's FTSE Russell ESG score rose to 4.2 (maximum score: 5) and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive time, maintaining a leading position in the rating systems of internationally recognized index providers.

Fosun has also achieved steady improvement in mainstream international sustainability assessments. It has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and, for the third consecutive year, ranked among the top 1% in the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026. Furthermore, Fosun garnered a number of awards, including the "Certificate of Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting" from Hong Kong Management Association, "Best ESG Company Hong Kong" from the magazine Financial Derivative, recognition in Fortune's "Most Admired Chinese Companies" list, and "Sustainable Asia Award" and "Best Environmental Responsibility Award" from Corporate Governance Asia, all of which underscore the industry's strong recognition of Fosun's comprehensive ESG efforts.

Fosun for Good, Actively Giving Back to Society

As a responsible corporate citizen, Fosun established Fosun Foundation in 2012, continuously creating social value in areas such as global emergency relief, rural revitalization, healthcare, and education and culture.

Fosun has continued to deepen its commitment to rural revitalization and primary healthcare. Since its launch in 2017, the Rural Doctors Program has supported 25,000 rural doctors and benefited 3 million rural families. The program was also selected as one of the UN Global Compact's "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years". Recently, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, made a trip to Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province, to visit rural doctors who have been supported by Fosun's Rural Doctors Program for nine years. He said, "Every time I speak with rural doctors, I feel even more strongly that we are doing the right thing. This reflects Fosun's original aspiration in supporting philanthropy." The management's long-term commitment and hands-on approach have continued to drive the program forward. In the second quarter of 2026, Fosun launched "AI Rural Doctor Assistant 2.0", adding intelligent interpretation of lab reports and physical examination reports, alongside an interactive experience tailored to the actual workflows of rural doctors, thereby effectively enhancing primary healthcare efficiency.

In the face of sudden disaster, Fosun Foundation has demonstrated its efficient response capability. In July 2026, Guangxi was struck by a severe, devastating flood. Fosun Foundation immediately activated its emergency relief mechanism and rapidly delivered nearly 600,000 relief items to the front lines. Driven by a "0.01 second faster" mindset, it provided urgently needed supplies such as generators and self-heating meals to the affected people and rescue teams, demonstrating its enduring commitment to philanthropy and strong execution.

Fosun has also continued to support youth entrepreneurship and global innovation. The 8th edition of the "Protechting Open Innovation Program" jointly launched by Fosun Foundation, Fidelidade, and Luz Saúde, reached new heights this year. Focused on cutting-edge areas such as insurtech, medtech, artificial intelligence (AI), and ESG, the program received 637 applications from more than 50 countries and regions, setting a new record. In addition, the program provided deep incubation support, including over 80 mentor sessions and corporate immersion days for shortlisted teams. It also served as a bridge connecting Europe and China. Thirteen international technology innovation teams have been invited to participate in roadshows across Hong Kong, Foshan, Macau, Zhuhai, and Shanghai this autumn, where they will connect with industry resources and investment institutions. From Portugal to China, Protechting is steadily building an intercontinental platform for innovation exchange, helping young innovators from around the world to take root in China and beyond, and reflecting its long-term commitment to the "technology innovation + philanthropy" model.

Innovation-Driven Growth, Bringing AI and Healthcare Benefits to the Public

Fosun has consistently prioritized solving real-world problems and has deeply integrated AI into its core businesses, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare and intelligent services. On the research and development (R&D) front, Henlius' AI-powered protein drug design platform has increased the binding affinity of a core project molecule by more than 20 times in just three months, significantly accelerating the development of new drugs. On the service front, Fosun Tourism Group has launched the AI G.O intelligent system, transforming decades of non-standard service experience into a 24/7 digital asset to deliver more personalized and thoughtful experiences for guests. Fosun has also been actively advancing technology for social good. Its "AI Rural Doctor Assistant" has been rolled out to 25,000 rural doctors, with a user satisfaction rate of 92%, effectively empowering grassroots primary healthcare and bringing the benefits of technology innovation to those who need them most.

Fosun's Health business remains committed to bringing new hope of cure to more patients. It has established a deep presence in core therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology and inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases, while actively expanding into cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, it continues to consolidate its core technical platforms including antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules and cell therapies, while expanding into cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids. It has achieved a series of breakthroughs that are benefiting patients worldwide. As the world's first monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), HANSIZHUANG has been approved for marketing in over 40 countries and regions. HLX43 has shown significant advantages, with a favorable efficacy and safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gynecological tumors, and other indications. HLX22 is the world's first anti-HER2-targeted therapy to receive Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) approvals from both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) for gastric cancer.

At the same time, Fosun Pharma is committed to enhancing medication accessibility and contributing to the global vision of a "malaria-free world". As of the end of 2025, Fosun Pharma's independently developed artesunate for injection had saved more than 88 million patients with severe malaria worldwide, with more than 440 million vials supplied globally.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its "Create IMPACT" sustainable development strategy, actively taking on greater social responsibility through innovation and responsible operations, and endeavoring to build a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable future.

SOURCE Fosun