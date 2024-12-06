Fosun International Garners Five ESG Awards from Two Global Media

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) recently garnered five prestigious international Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) awards from two global media outlets, reflecting the market's recognition of the Company's outstanding performance and achievements in ESG strategy, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental protection, information disclosure and stakeholder engagement.

Received "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" and "ESG Leading Social Initiatives Award" from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

On 27 November, the results of the sixth ESG Leading Enterprises Awards 2024, which was organized by the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek in partnership with Deloitte, one of the world's largest accounting firms, and with the support from Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, and CFA Society Hong Kong, were announced at the awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Fosun International has garnered the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$12 billion. A total of 14 large Hong Kong-listed companies, including Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Sino Land, Swire Pacific, BOC Hong Kong, HUTCHMED, etc., were recognized in this category.

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition also awarded the "ESG Leading Social Initiatives Award" to Fosun International, recognizing its two corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects: "Together We Build a Malaria-free World" and "Rural Doctors Program". The award commends Fosun's dedication to social responsibility and its consistent efforts in promoting and sharing impactful ESG stories.

Received three awards from the UK's Global Banking and Finance Review

On 5 December, Fosun International was notified by the British renowned finance magazine, Global Banking and Finance Review that it received three awards from the magazine, namely "ESG & Sustainability Awards – Best Sustainable Development Company Asia 2024", "CSR Awards – Best CSR Company Asia 2024" and "Brand of the Year Awards – Holding Group Brand of the Year Asia 2024".

Global Banking and Finance Review pointed out that, in 2024, despite a complex macroeconomic environment, Fosun has pushed forward its core business-focused strategy, adhered to innovation, and steadfastly advanced its globalization strategy, resulting in steady business development. At the same time, Fosun has actively optimized its asset structure, stepped up its efforts in the divestment of non-strategy and non-core assets, and actively explored financing channels, thereby maintaining sufficient liquidity. While improving its business operations, Fosun has been strengthening the management of sustainable development, promoting the Group to actively undertake corporate social responsibility, improving the Group's ESG performance and leveraging resources and advantages of Fosun's global industrial ecosystem to continuously create a better world.

As a result, the magazine awarded Fosun International three prestigious awards in the areas of ESG and sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and branding. These accolades commend not only the growth potential of Fosun's core industries and financial performance, but also the Company's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable development in ESG.

Fosun's sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT"

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

This year, Fosun has formulated its sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT", which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency. It is derived from Fosun's original aspiration and is a guarantee of the long-term ESG practices.

Fosun for Good: Giving Back to Society

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the country, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families.

Fosun adheres to the innovation-driven strategy and actively facilitates its businesses to achieve innovative results so as to make greater contributions to society. Thanks to the long-term accumulated technology innovation capabilities, Fosun has continued to realize the "world's first" and "China's first" achievements. Fosun Pharma's self-developed artesunate for injection treated more than 68 million patients with severe malaria around the world as of the end of 2023. Its second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) is the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system which was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ) for treatment of malaria.

Fosun has been actively collaborating with anti-malaria experts and other parties to continue carrying out malaria education projects in high malaria transmission areas in Africa. These efforts aim to raise awareness of malaria prevention among doctors and patients. Additionally, Fosun is committed to public health improvement and is making steady efforts to build a malaria-free world.

Fosun's ESG performance has been widely recognized by the international market

In recent years, Fosun has shown outstanding performance in various aspects of ESG. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. Fosun International outperformed 94% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Fosun International was also ranked top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and recognized as an "Industry Mover". It received an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for years. Furthermore, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Rooted in China, Fosun has been developing globally and has long adhered to the two core growth drivers of "globalization" and "innovation". As one of the few Chinese companies with established global operational and investment capabilities, Fosun has cultivated profound expertise in technology and innovation. With an increasingly sophisticated global business presence, Fosun operates responsibly in more than 35 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide.

Looking ahead, Fosun remains dedicated to advancing its social responsibility through innovation and responsible global operations. Guided by its "Create Impact" sustainable development strategy, Fosun will intensify its efforts to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future.

