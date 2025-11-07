Fosun International Honored with Gold Award and Best Sustainability Team at The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of 6 November 2025, The Asset, a renowned Asian financial magazine, hosted "The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025" ceremony in Singapore. Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International" or the "Company") (HKEX stock code: 00656) was awarded "The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025 – Gold Award" and the "Best Sustainability Team".

Coinciding with The Asset's 25th anniversary, the highly regarded "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards" was renamed "The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards" this year, underscoring the winning companies' more comprehensive and holistic commitment to advancing sustainable development. After years of refinement in its selection process, the awards have become one of the most authoritative and influential ESG awards in the Asia-Pacific region. Fosun International received "The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025 – Gold Award" in recognition of its outstanding performance in areas including financial performance, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental protection, investor relations, information disclosure and corporate communication.

Fosun's remarkable ESG performance has been widely recognized by the international market

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a robust ESG governance structure and management system, embedding sustainability principles into its operations over the years. It has actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

Thanks to its sustained commitment to ESG over the years, Fosun International has consistently achieved excellent results in ESG ratings globally. As of now, Fosun International has maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA. In 2025, it has been once again included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and has been selected as the top 1% in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). It has received an HSI sustainability rating of AA- and has been consecutively included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Fosun has also retained a leading FTSE Russell ESG score and has continued to be selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Driven by innovation, committed to social contribution

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, continuously delivering innovative achievements across its businesses to better serve society. To date, Fosun's innovative biopharmaceutical products have reached nearly 60 countries and regions, benefiting more than 850,000 patients worldwide. Among them, HANQUYOU, a core product in breast cancer treatment, is a China-developed monoclonal antibody biosimilar approved in China, the European Union, and the United States. It has been approved for marketing in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide. In addition, HANSIZHUANG, an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Fosun, is the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). To date, it has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, benefiting more than 110,000 patients worldwide.

Since the beginning of this year, Fosun has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the field of innovative drugs. HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, Japan, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug. Additionally, in the field of innovative small molecule drugs, FUMAINING, a targeted drug independently developed by Fosun, has been approved for two rare disease indications, filling the treatment gap in the field of rare tumors.

Fosun Pharma has consistently contributed the "China Solution" to the fight against malaria in Africa. As at the end of June 2025, its independently developed artesunate for injection had been used to treat more than 84 million patients with severe malaria worldwide. Additionally, Fosun Pharma had cumulatively supplied over 420 million doses of artesunate for injection globally.

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions, supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 3 million rural families.

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transformation

Fosun has moved beyond passive adaptation to actively driving climate action through innovation. Under the leadership of its Board of Directors (the "Board") and Carbon Neutrality Committee, the Group has integrated carbon neutrality into management performance appraisal, established a carbon emission management system, and provided greenhouse gas inventory training. Advancing its low-carbon transformation, Fosun is harnessing innovative technologies to create a more sustainable industrial chain and eco-friendly consumer products.

With climate change being one of the most severe long-term risks, Fosun recognizes the importance of global cooperation to tackle this challenge. Fosun remains committed to advancing China's "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement.

Built a comprehensive mechanism for ESG management to effectively implement ESG strategies and actions

Fosun has been actively focusing on how to undertake more social responsibility. It is also committed to further optimizing corporate governance, focusing on the healthy development of sustainable businesses, extending from the Board of Directors to daily operations. Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group's ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision-making level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

Fosun prioritizes sustainability and fosters an ESG culture from the top down. Fosun's ESG Management Committee and ESG Working Group regularly hold meetings and workshops including ESG global networking workshop, ESG culture week, ESG digital platform, encourage knowledge and experience sharing related to ESG among employees and subsidiaries, to help establish open communication channels within the Group and assist in promoting ESG development in subsidiaries. The Asset awarded Fosun International "Best Sustainability Team", which reflects the market's recognition of the Company's ESG management and the Company's active promotion of environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Looking ahead, as a global enterprise rooted in China, Fosun will continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society". Through continuous innovation and responsible global operations, Fosun will actively shoulder more social responsibility, striving to build a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable future.

