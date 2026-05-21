Fosun International Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026, Maintains Top 1% Ranking for Third Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 May 2026, S&P Global hosted the "Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026 Launch Ceremony and Sustainability Forum" in Shanghai. Fosun International Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026 and ranked among China's Top 1% for the third consecutive year, recognizing its long-standing commitment to advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. This achievement underscores Fosun International's industry-leading position in sustainability management and ESG efforts.

This year, nearly 1,800 Chinese companies that participated in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and were eligible for inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026 were evaluated, with only about 190 outstanding companies ultimately selected for inclusion. According to the selection criteria for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, companies included in the Yearbook must achieve a CSA score of at least 30 in their respective industries, rank within the top 15% of their industry, and have a score within 30% of the industry's top-performing company. To be recognized as among the "Top 1%", companies must achieve a CSA score of at least 60 and have a score within 1% of the highest score in their industry.

With years of sustained investment in ESG, Fosun International has consistently enhanced its S&P Global CSA score and maintained a leading position among its peers. In the 2025 S&P Global CSA, the company achieved an outstanding score of 73. As of May 2026, Fosun International ranked in the top 7% among its global industry peers in the assessed industry, outperforming the industry average by nearly 40 points. This achievement demonstrates Fosun International's balanced progress across the environmental, social, governance, and economic dimensions.

In addition, in February 2026, Fosun International was also included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. The assessment universe covered more than 9,200 companies in the 2025 CSA, of which only 848 companies were ultimately selected, demonstrating that Fosun International's ESG management performance continues to be recognised by authoritative international institutions.

In recent years, Fosun International has delivered strong results in global ESG ratings. Under the latest MSCI 5.0 rating model, Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to AAA; its Hang Seng Sustainability Rating has remained at AA-; its FTSE Russell ESG score has risen to 4.2; and Fosun International has been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year. The continued improvement across multiple international ratings and indices reflects Fosun's long-term commitment and solid progress in ESG governance, information disclosure, risk management, and sustainable development practices.

As an industry group rooted in China with a global presence, Fosun has consistently placed sustainable development at the core of its long-term corporate strategy. In 2025, Fosun continued to advance its "Create IMPACT" sustainability strategy, focusing on six key directions: Innovation-driven, Mindful Operation, People and Partner Oriented, Advanced Governance, Climate and Planet Positive, and Transparency. The Group further integrated ESG principles into corporate governance, industrial operations, risk management, and global development. Meanwhile, Fosun has established a comprehensive ESG governance structure comprising the Board, the ESG Board Committee, and a multi-level management mechanism, continuously enhancing systematic management, transparency, and execution of its sustainability efforts, while empowering resilient business growth through high-quality ESG practices.

In addressing climate change, Fosun actively responds to China's "dual carbon" goals and continues to advance its low-carbon transition. In April 2026, Fosun released its fourth Climate Information Disclosures Report. In line with the full implementation of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's new climate requirements, Fosun further aligned with leading international climate disclosure frameworks, referencing the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements (IFRS S2). These efforts continuously enhance the transparency of Fosun's climate actions and strengthen its climate risk management capabilities.

Fosun has made a commitment to "strive to achieve carbon emissions peak by 2028 and carbon neutrality by 2050". Building on this commitment, Fosun has set a mid-term target to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 20% by 2034, using 2024 as the base year. At the same time, Fosun continues to advance the long-term sustainable development of the Group and its industrial ecosystem through initiatives such as green buildings, sustainable tourism, green finance, energy conservation and emissions reduction, and climate actions undertaken by its member companies.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its industrial operations, strengthen innovation and globalisation, continuously improve its ESG management system, actively respond to national and global sustainability strategies, safeguard information security, promote technology innovation, implement the "dual carbon" goals, engage in philanthropic initiatives, protect employees' rights and interests, and promote the long-term sustainable development of its business. Fosun is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders and to firmly fulfilling its mission of "Creating happier lives for families worldwide".

SOURCE Fosun