Fosun International Receives "Certificate of Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting" from Hong Kong Management Association

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 February 2026, The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) held the 2025 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards presentation ceremony in Hong Kong. Fosun International received the "Certificate of Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting", underscoring the company's outstanding performance in ESG strategy, environmental protection, social responsibility, corporate governance and information disclosure, and its continued recognition by industry authorities.

Since its inception in 1973, the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards has become a highly regarded benchmark in Hong Kong's information disclosure landscape. It aims to award and recognize organizations for their achievement in annual report preparation.

A total of nine enterprises received the "Certificate of Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting". Other award-winning companies include CLP Holdings, CK Hutchison Holdings, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, MTR Corporation, Swire Properties, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, S.F. Holding, Lenovo Group, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, all of which are prominent blue-chip listed companies.

HKMA pointed out that the award-winning companies have significantly enhanced ESG governance by incorporating ESG into their long-term development strategies and key future initiatives. They also align with international climate-related information disclosure standards such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), while demonstrating management's active engagement and strong commitment to ecosystems and biodiversity.

In 2023, Fosun established the "Create IMPACT" sustainable development strategy, built on six key pillars: Innovation-driven, Mindful Operation, People and Partner Oriented, Advanced Governance, Climate and Planet Positive and Transparency, to systematically integrate ESG principles into its business strategy.

I: Innovation-driven

M: Mindful Operation

P: People and Partner Oriented

A: Advanced Governance

C: Climate and Planet Positive

T: Transparency

Since its establishment in 1992, Fosun has developed into a global innovation-driven consumer group with businesses in more than 40 countries and regions. With the original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society", Fosun remains committed to developing business for good. While advancing robust business development, Fosun continuously optimizes its sustainable development strategy to address profound shifts in the global economy, society, and environment, ensuring long-term competitiveness alongside social value creation.

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transformation

In response to climate change challenges, the Group has transitioned from passive adaptation to proactive participation and innovation. At top-level governance, under the coordination of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Carbon Neutrality Committee, Fosun has achieved several key milestones, such as incorporating carbon neutrality indicators into the performance appraisal of the management, establishing a carbon emission management system and audit standards, and conducting greenhouse gas inventory training across the Group. In terms of technology-driven low-carbon transformation, the Group has accelerated the adoption of low-carbon technologies, leveraging innovative approaches to drive green transformation across its industrial chain and continuously provide sustainable products and services to consumers. In terms of financial innovation, In September 2025, Fosun held the signing ceremony in Hong Kong for its three-year sustainability-linked syndicated loan. The total syndicated amount was further increased to USD990 million equivalent, setting a new record for the largest offshore syndicated loan by a Chinese private enterprise in 2025. This achievement has effectively supported the implementation of the Group's sustainable development strategy.

Fosun actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality, energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation in support of the Paris Agreement's global temperature control framework. As Hong Kong Stock Exchange's New Climate Requirements came into effect in 2025, Fosun International further aligned with the International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements (IFRS S2) and TCFD recommendations, and released its third Climate Information Disclosures Report, continuously enhancing the transparency of its climate initiatives and demonstrating its steadfast long-term commitment.

The Group also actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. In 2022, the Bund Finance Center (BFC), Fosun's base in Shanghai, was awarded the LEED Platinum certification, which is hailed as the "Oscar Award" in the green building industry, with a score of 97 points to set a new world record. In August 2024, BFC was successfully included in Shanghai's first batch of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality pilot demonstration projects, making it the only large-scale commercial complex exceeding 200,000 square meters on the list.

During the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29), Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), a member company of Fosun, launched the Impact Center for Climate Change (ICCC), a platform for the study, research and sharing of knowledge with society, to drive innovation in climate risk knowledge and enhance the insurance industry's climate resilience. In February 2026, the ICCC held its annual Climate Research and Industry Exchange Conference, unveiling Portugal's first innovative study on forest fire risks to translate climate science into practical insurance risk management.

Actively driving global sustainable development and achieving outstanding ESG ratings

With a focus on core business development, Fosun leverages its comprehensive global industrial ecosystem to conduct responsible operations across more than 40 countries and regions, continuously contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide. In addition, Fosun has long been committed to philanthropy in areas such as rural revitalization, healthcare, educational equity, community building, culture and art, steadily expanding its community impact and striving to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future.

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun officially joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact") in 2014. It fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and has deeply integrated these principles into the Group's sustainable development strategy and code of conduct. Despite persistent global macroeconomic uncertainties, Fosun remains steadfast in advancing its sustainable development, fulfilling its long-term commitments on key issues and earning continued international recognition.

Fosun International's ongoing efforts have earned growing recognition from international rating agencies for its ESG management. Fosun has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for five consecutive years and has maintained its HSI ESG rating at AA-. In 2025, Fosun's FTSE Russell ESG score rose to 4.2. It also ranked in the top 5% among global peers in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (Global Edition), and was selected as the top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition).

SOURCE Fosun