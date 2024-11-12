Fosun International Wins "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024 - Platinum Award" and "Best Initiative in Social Responsibility" from The Asset

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of 7 November 2024, The Asset, a renowned Asian financial magazine, held "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024" awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International" or the "Company") (HKEX stock code: 00656) was awarded "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024 – Platinum Award" and "Best Initiative in Social Responsibility".

Organized by The Asset, "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards" has been running for many years and is one of the leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) awards in the Asia-Pacific region. This year, Fosun International was accredited with the Platinum Award at "The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024", reflecting the magazine's recognition of Fosun's outstanding performance in various fields including financial performance, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental protection, investor relations, information disclosure and corporate communication. Other recipients of the Platinum Award include Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Overseas Land and Investment, China Unicom, Kerry Properties, Link Asset Management, Shui On Land, etc.

Fosun's remarkable ESG performance has been widely recognized by the international market

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

This year, Fosun has formulated its sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT", which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency. It is derived from Fosun's original aspiration and is a guarantee of the long-term ESG practices.

In recent years, Fosun has shown outstanding performance in various aspects of ESG. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. Fosun International outperformed 94% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Fosun International was also ranked top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and recognized as an "Industry Mover". It received an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for years. Furthermore, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Leveraging innovation to actively contribute to society

Fosun adheres to the innovation-driven strategy and actively facilitates its businesses to achieve innovative results so as to make greater contributions to society. Thanks to the long-term accumulated technology innovation capabilities, Fosun has continued to realize the "world's first" and "China's first" achievements. Fosun Pharma's self-developed artesunate for injection treated more than 68 million patients with severe malaria around the world as of the end of 2023. Its second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) is the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system which was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ) for treatment of malaria.

HANQUYOU (trastuzumab for injection), independently developed and manufactured by Shanghai Henlius, the biomedical platform of Fosun Pharma, received marketing approval from the U.S., making it a "Chinese" monoclonal antibody biosimilar approved in China, the European Union (EU), and the U.S. HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab injection), independently developed by Shanghai Henlius, is the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), developed by Fosun Kite, is the first CAR-T cell therapy product approved for marketing in China, and has been approved for second-line indication, bringing more treatment options and hope for Chinese lymphoma patients. Intuitive Fosun's domestic Da Vinci Xi Surgical System was successfully approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and officially commenced production, realizing "made in China, joint R&D, global sales".

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the country, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families.

The Asset recognized the "WE Volunteer" program, commending Fosun's commitment to "Make A Lasting Impact Together"

Fosun always upholds the core value of "people and partner oriented" and places a strong emphasis on the health and well-being of its employees. In addition to employee care, the Group integrates and leverages resources from Fosun's ecosystem and global operations, joining hands with member companies to launch public welfare activities. At the beginning of 2023, Fosun officially incorporated the half-day public welfare leave policy into the Group's employee manual. Since its implementation one year ago, a total of more than 4,500 Fosun employees at home and abroad have participated in public welfare activities in various fields, amounting to 34,476 hours.

To fulfill Fosun's commitment of 30,000 annual volunteer hours by its employees, and to uphold the original aspirations of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society", Fosun launched the "WE Volunteer" employee volunteer program. Each month, the program features a different theme and invites Fosun ecosystem partners to initiate a series of activities that leverage their unique resources and CSR goals. This initiative aims to engage all Fosun employees and foster collaboration, building a more open and inclusive corporate CSR culture. This year, The Asset recognized the "WE Volunteer" CSR program, commending Fosun for actively encouraging its ecosystem enterprises to embrace social responsibility and promoting the spirit of "Make A Lasting Impact Together".

