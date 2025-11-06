Fosun Marks Eighth Year at CIIE, Guo Guangchang Calls for More Cutting-Edge Innovation

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 November 2025, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a "full-attendance" exhibitor for eight consecutive years, Fosun, together with its overseas member companies and global partners, is showcasing a range of world-leading innovative drugs, advanced medical devices, and achievements in international collaboration at the Fosun Pharma booth in the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area. The exhibits focus on core therapeutic areas including oncology, immune-inflammatory disorders, central nervous system, and kidney diseases, highlighting holistic breakthroughs in medical technology, from diagnosis and treatment to recovery.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, remarked, "Over the past eight years, the CIIE has continued to grow in influence and innovate, serving as a key window into China's new development paradigm, a platform for advancing high-level opening-up, and a global public good that benefits the international community. We have witnessed and benefited from this 'everlasting' showcase. The CIIE has enabled Fosun's global innovations to continuously transform from 'exhibits' into 'products', while many overseas partners have changed their roles from 'exhibitors' to 'investors'. Fosun believes that healthcare innovation should address unmet clinical needs and bring hope of cure to patients. This year, our showcases in the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area center on the latest advancements addressing global clinical needs, with several new products making their debut. We firmly believe that China's high-level opening-up will remain a source of certainty and opportunity for global development. Looking ahead, Fosun will further capitalize on its global industrial advantages to foster more cutting-edge innovations in China, contributing the 'power of Fosun' to fulfill people's aspirations for a better life."

Focusing on oncology: advancing from "treatment" to "cure"

Fosun is presenting a series of cutting-edge innovative products aimed at advancing oncology from "treatment" to "cure" at this year's CIIE. Among them, the debut product, the Marie Upright Particle Therapy System, has attracted significant attention.

As a revolutionary breakthrough in cancer treatment, the Marie Upright Particle Therapy System eliminates the cumbersome structure of conventional particle therapy system, enabling rapid deployment within existing medical facilities. Studies show that the upright positioning enhances precision in tumors located in the lung, breast, abdomen, and other areas. The system supports multiple advanced particle therapy modalities including proton therapy, heavy ion therapy, boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), and FLASH radiotherapy, offering patients more precise, comfortable, and flexible treatment options. The Marie Upright Particle Therapy System, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in July 2025, is making its debut in China at this year's CIIE.

In the field of hematologic oncology, Fosun's Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), China's first CAR-T cell therapy product, continues to share the latest developments in making lymphoma treatment both accessible and curative at the CIIE. This year, Yi Kai Da has made multiple major advances: inclusion in over 110 urban customized commercial health insurances and over 80 commercial insurances; establishment of over 190 high-standard treatment centers across 29 provinces and cities nationwide, benefiting more than 1,000 lymphoma patients; successful first-ever cross-border shipping and usage in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR; and a remarkable case of the first patient treated with Yi Kai Da in the Chinese mainland achieving over seven years of high-quality survival.

Notably, following Yi Kai Da, the drug registration application of Fosun's second CAR-T product, brexucabtagene autoleucel injection, was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2025. The declared indication for this application is for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Regarding supportive care in cancer, Fosun is showcasing several innovative drugs that fill treatment gaps in the domestic market. These include the world's first and currently only dual-channel antiemetic, Akynzeo (netupitant and palonosetron hydrochloride capsules); China's first oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist with dual indications for chronic liver disease-associated thrombocytopenia and immune thrombocytopenia, Su Ke Xin (avatrombopag maleate tablets); and the long-acting recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Pei Jin (telpegfilgrastim injection).

Additionally, Wan Ti Le (tenapanor hydrochloride tablets), a "CIIE baby" introduced to China through the CIIE, received approval from the NMPA in February 2025. It is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. This groundbreaking innovation has also been shortlisted as a candidate for Best Pharmaceutical Product at the Prix Galien 2025.

Addressing neurological disorders with innovative drugs and devices

In recent years, the number of patients with neurological disorders has rapidly increased, with a notable trend toward younger patients. Disorders such as Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, and epilepsy have attracted growing attention. Focusing on unmet clinical needs, Fosun is actively exploring world-leading innovative solutions.

In advanced medical devices, Fosun is once again featuring cutting-edge non-invasive treatments, the magnetic resonance image guided focused ultrasound brain therapy system (MRgFUS brain therapy system) and the world's first 128-channel helium-free Marvel magnetoencephalography (MEG), at the CIIE, providing integrated solutions from precise localization to non-invasive treatment for common neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, and epilepsy.

To date, more than 25,000 patients worldwide have benefited from the MRgFUS brain therapy system. Its new V2 model, featuring enhanced device compatibility and easier operation, has obtained CE marking in the European Union and U.S. FDA approval. Since its debut at the last CIIE, the MRgFUS brain therapy system has been deployed in over 10 medical institutions in the Chinese mainland, benefiting nearly 1,000 patients.

In the field of innovative drugs, Fosun has introduced a world-leading combination therapy for Parkinson's disease, contributing to the continuous improvement of diagnosis and treatment in China. The oral COMT inhibitor, Ongentys (opicapone) is currently the only once-daily COMT inhibitor approved globally, offering convenient dosing that significantly enhances treatment adherence and long-term disease management. Ongentys is already in clinical use in pilot zones such as Boao Lecheng, leveraging special access policies for clinical prescriptions and paving the way for broader national adoption.

Integrating global resources to drive local innovation, embracing AI to accelerate breakthroughs

Fosun continues to integrate global resources to advance cutting-edge medical technologies in China. Leveraging CIIE's support in transforming "exhibits" into "products", Intuitive Fosun's surgical system has been gradually launched, contributing to the development of a high-quality healthcare system in China.

The Da Vinci surgical system, a popular exhibit at the CIIE for eight consecutive years, has witnessed the rapid development of minimally invasive surgery in China. By the end of September 2025, over 480 Da Vinci surgical systems had been installed in more than 370 hospitals across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, collectively serving over 810,000 patients. This year, Intuitive Fosun is showcasing several surgical systems, including the domestically produced multiport Da Vinci Xi surgical system, the single-port Da Vinci SP surgical system designed for single-incision or natural orifice surgeries, and the Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy that brings breakthrough innovations in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

To better meet China's clinical needs, Intuitive Fosun Innovation Center has partnered with over 20 grade 3A hospitals accredited by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China to establish Da Vinci Surgical System Training Centers, creating an integrated training system that combines clinical practice with education. To date, Intuitive Fosun has established 7 regional training centers across China and trained more than 15,000 medical professionals, promoting the standardized and sustainable development of surgical systems nationwide.

In digital transformation, Fosun actively embraces AI and has gradually built a comprehensive digital and intelligent system covering research and development, operations, and product applications.

At this year's CIIE, Fosun Pharma is showcasing its PharmAID decision intelligence platform, which deeply integrates leading large model technologies such as DeepSeek, achieving intelligent leaps in drug commercial decision-making, clinical trial prediction, and toxicology optimization. In medical aesthetics, Sisram is presenting revolutionary solutions including Alma IQ, an intelligent skin analysis and consultation solution, and Universkin, the world's first AI-assisted medical-grade skincare line launched in North America, setting new standards for personalized treatment. In healthcare services, Fosun Health continues to explore deep AI applications in assisted diagnosis, treatment quality control, and proactive health management. Leveraging four core hospitals in the Greater Bay Area including Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, Fosun Health has established an internationalized service platform integrating online and offline resources, providing one-stop services from remote consultation to full patient care for individuals from Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Peru, and other countries.

Guo Guangchang said, "Looking ahead, Fosun will leverage its long-established innovation and globalization capabilities, collaborating with global partners to continuously drive high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry and help realize the ambitious vision of 'Healthy China 2030'."

