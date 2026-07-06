Founder Olive Tai Appointed Chairman of the Board of Synagistics; John Wu Appointed Chief Executive Officer as Company Enters Next Stage of AI and Digital Commerce Growth

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagistics Limited ("Synagistics", Stock code: 2562.HK), a Singapore-based AI, big data and digital commerce company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, today announced that Ms Olive Tai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synagistics, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, while Mr John Wu has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 6 July 2026.

Mr LEE Shieh-Peen Clement retired as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board on the same date. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr Clement Lee for his invaluable contributions to the Group during his tenure of office.

The leadership enhancement comes as Synagistics enters its next stage of growth, with an increasing focus on AI, big data, digital commerce, cross-border business and brand transformation across Asia. The new structure supports segregation of duties and combines founder-led strategic leadership with strengthened professional management, bringing together Ms Tai's entrepreneurial vision and deep industry experience with Mr Wu's institutional finance, strategic investment and regional management expertise.

Mr Wu, aged 45, brings more than 20 years of experience in financial planning, analysis and strategic investment across Asia. He possesses extensive expertise in driving profitability, managing complex financial projects and enhancing operational efficiency, and has a proven ability to support executive management in formulating and implementing corporate strategies aligned with business objectives. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Vanguard Asia from January 2023 to July 2026 and as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, Vanguard Asia from July 2018 to May 2023. Prior to joining Vanguard, Mr Wu was Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at Allianz Global Investors from October 2012 to July 2018. Earlier in his career, he held various positions at Royal Bank of Scotland and J.P. Morgan, where he gained substantial experience in financial management and banking operations. Mr Wu graduated from Macquarie University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Commerce in 2004. He is a qualified accountant with Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with CPA Australia, and a Chartered Accountant with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA).

As Chairman of the Board, Ms Olive Tai will focus on the Group's overall strategic direction, board leadership, key stakeholder engagement, strategic partnerships and long-term growth initiatives. As Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mr Wu will oversee the Group's business operations, financial performance, execution strategy and regional development.

Ms Olive Tai said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Clement for his guidance and invaluable contribution to Synagistics. As Founder, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, I remain deeply committed to the Group's long-term vision. Synagistics has built a strong foundation in AI, big data and digital commerce, and we are now entering an exciting new stage of innovation, product development and regional expansion. With the continued development of Geene, new IP collaborations and our growing digital commerce ecosystem, we see significant opportunities to help brands transform, scale and connect with consumers across Asia. I am pleased to welcome John as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. His extensive experience in finance, strategic investment and regional business leadership will further strengthen our management capability and support the Group's long-term development."

Mr John Wu said, "I am honoured to join Synagistics at this important stage of its development. The Company has established a strong platform connecting AI, data and digital commerce, with significant opportunities across regional markets. I look forward to working closely with Olive, the Board and the management team to enhance operational excellence, strengthen financial discipline and create sustainable value for shareholders, partners and customers."

As Founder, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Synagistics, Ms Tai has been instrumental in building the Group's digital commerce platform and regional business presence. With over 20 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods, retail and digital commerce sectors, Ms Tai held management and senior leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb and Watsons Singapore prior to co-founding Synagie. Under her leadership, Synagie has grown into a regional digital commerce management and brand technology solutions provider, supporting enterprises and renowned brands across Southeast Asia in digital transformation, marketplace operations and cross-border commerce.

The Board believes that the new leadership structure will support Synagistics' continued growth and reinforce the Company's ability to capture opportunities arising from enterprise AI adoption, digital commerce expansion, cross-border business development and brand transformation across Asia.

About Synagistics Limited (Stock Code: 2562.HK)

Synagistics is a Singapore-based AI & big data company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, recognised for completing the first-ever De-SPAC transaction in Hong Kong. Synagistics benefits from strong industry backing, enabling it to drive innovation and expand its influence in Asia's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Synagistics is recognised as one of the top digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia and has provided its data-driven digital commerce platform Synagie to over 600 enterprises and renowned brands in the Southeast Asian market. With the launch of Geene in early March 2025, Synagistics has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, solidifying its position as a key leader in the global AI ecosystem and accelerating enterprise AI adoption and innovation. The Company continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets including the Greater China region while championing digital and artificial intelligence transformation.

The press release is distributed on behalf of Synagistics Limited by VT Comms.

SOURCE Synagistics Limited