SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is already that time of the year. As the holiday season approaches, families are eager to create lasting memories with festive vacations, including relaxing hotel staycations. Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah is offering all-around unique and fun experiences this holiday season. From a pop-up art installation and special festive activities to a bubbly bath bomb experience and a giant hotel's mascot plush doll named 'Nino the Elephant' who welcomes the guests at their rooms.

Four Points Pakuwon Indah Offers a Unique and Bubbly Holiday Escape in Surabaya

Sensory Bath Bomb Experience at Kids Bubbly Suite Staycation

This festive, Four Points Pakuwon Indah elevate their 'kick back and relax' to their bath experience for kids. As fun as it should be, now the guests who stay at the suite rooms will get this special bubbly amenities consist of bubble bath and the colorful bath bomb. The kids will be mesmerized by the sensory experience as the fragrant bubbles tickled their skin, and the vibrant colors sparked their imaginations. Guests can purchase this 'Kids Bubbly Suite Staycation' room package on the hotel website at fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com.

Stay and Play with the Giant Hotel Mascot, 'Nino the Elephant'

The star of Four Points Pakuwon Indah also gets in the line-up. 'Nino the Elephant' as the hotel mascot will be the holidays lovable companion that instantly captured the hearts of the little ones. This gentle giant served as more than just a toy; it was a comforting presence, a playful partner, and a cozy cuddle buddy in the guests' rooms. However, as 'Nino the Elephant' giant doll is in high demand, guests can reserve the "Stay and Play with Nino" room package to ensure they have a chance to cuddle with him.

End-of-Year Celebration Pop-Up Art Installation Blooms, Inspired by 'Red String Theory'

At the welcome lobby area, the hotel that connects to Pakuwon Mall, is adding a touch of magic to its festive season with a whimsical pop-up art installation. This captivating display entitled "Red Strings of Fate" explores the ancient Japanese and Chinese belief, which suggests that an invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstances. This thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break. These thousands of red strings hang from the ceiling, creating a labyrinth of interconnected paths, also symbolizing the diversity of human connections. This installation aims to remind visitors of the invisible bonds that connect us all; the relationships that shape our lives and the serendipitous encounters that bring us together. It is also a celebration of human connection, fate, and the beauty of intertwined destinies, mainly in this beautiful festive season.

For more information and reservation, visit fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com. Follow Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah social media account on Instagram @fourpointssurabayapakuwon for various activities, offers and the latest information.

