Four Rising Stars at 30th GILF showcasing industrial innovation, originality, and momentum

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter referred to as GILF) opened grandly on March 18th at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China. At this main venue, a total of 928 enterprises vie with each other to display their smart, low-carbon, specialized, refined, original, or cross-sector products, highly praised by the guests. These products give full expression to the industrial trend – innovation, originality, and momentum.

Smart Star: Smart Series Winning Great Popularity

The maturing AI and IoT technologies have contributed to the advancement of indoor and outdoor lighting environments and lighting experience. This can be well evidenced by the crowded exhibition areas of smart systems, smart home lighting, smart landscape lighting, and smart lampposts.

For instance, an integrated solution for automatic fire alarm systems is showcased by the Guangdong Zuoxiang Technology Co., Ltd. in Hall A, together with intelligent fire emergency evacuation, flammable gas detection, and residential fire alarm systems.

A range of "UL" and "CE" certified products are exhibited by Shenzhen Zenyuan Technology Co., Ltd., a transnational high-tech company. Power supplies for fluorescent lamps, linear lamps, and panel lights are also displayed to demonstrate intelligent lighting scenarios.

The Encelium (Shenzhen) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., an agent of international brands such as Osram and Philips, showcases the OT DEXAL G2 LED driver power supply that ensure bidirectional communication between the driver power supply and the lighting management system (LMS). A range of linear lamps featuring intelligent dimming and color adjustment are on display in the booth of the Zhongyuan Intelligent Lighting Co., Ltd.

Diverse application scenarios form a prominent feature of intelligent products. Zhongshan Qili Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. launched a hit product: an intelligent LED tube that requires no debugging and can be self-connected to the network, suitable for supermarkets and parking lots. In a special space created by Xinjie Intelligent Lighting Co., Ltd., visitors can learn how to use smart lighting in one minute.

Low-carbon Star: Commercialization of new energy storage technologies

Considering the implementation of the "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" policy and the maturing application of battery energy storage technology, coupled with the integration of outdoor lighting with new energy, dozens of exhibitors showcase various popular products, including solar street lights, smart lamp posts, outdoor energy storage cabinets, portable power supplies, intelligent inverters, and energy storage systems. This marks the fruitful commercialization of new energy technologies in Guzhen.

The old exhibitor Guangdong Chuyi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. attracts great attention by displaying a wide range of energy storage power supplies, outdoor mobile power boxes, inverters, and control systems. The exhibition of Huapai Lighting, Yaming Lighting, and Gaozhao Optoelectronics focuses on floodlights, courtyard lights, street lights, high bay lights, and high-power bulbs as well as solar photovoltaic technology.

The main exhibit of Zhongshan Niudi Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. is an intelligent four-in-one energy storage system that meets the emergency power needs of households. Although it targets the export market, it has also attracted a large number of domestic buyers.

Road lighting products with integrated functions of lighting, charging, display, and monitoring are also modular combinations with new energy sources such as solar energy and lithium batteries.

The upgraded monocrystalline photovoltaic battery panel shown by Blue Carbon features more stable lithium iron phosphate batteries with a discharge depth of up to 95%. Exhibits of the Guangdong Queneng Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. boast multi-channel power supply and energy storage by using IoT and wind-solar complementary technologies.

Healthcare Star: Lighting design for better healthcare

Full-spectrum healthy lighting is a highlight of this fair since its application can be found in numerous scenarios including classroom, office, myopia prevention, fatigue alleviation, medical care, beauty salons, sports arenas, and rehabilitation centers.

Another highlight is an area of eye lamps shown by Denggle and Designer Alliance with five patents. The eye lamp is also a tool for intelligent distance measurement and posture correction.

The exhibits displayed by KENNEDE, a company with over 650 patents and 23 years of research experience in the field of healthy environments include double-A-rated desk lamps, bulbs, and mobile lighting products. GLOWS, a time-honored company, launched a series of products featuring high-quality and high-brightness natural light, with slogan "LED Positive Energy for Health."

A series of full-spectrum healthy lighting beads are on display in the booth of LCLED, a company from Jiangmen. With a spectrum close to the visible spectrum of the sun (i.e., simulating natural light), the lighting has no glare, blue light, or flickering, with a high color rendering index of 98. In addition to various types of driver power supplies, the Shenzhen Huahang Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled a heavyweight product: a full-spectrum light strip.

Specialized and refined star: Specialized, refined, differentiated, and innovative products

To meet the increasingly personalized market demands, exhibitors display more specialized products like linear lights, explosion-proof lights, filament lamps, magnetic suction lamps, and projection lamps, which are more attractive to buyers.

Among a variety of linear lighting products exhibited by LMAN, the highlight is a 3D curved light strip, which solves the problems of bending in both vertical and horizontal directions.

Exhibition of the Guangdong Aiyu Lighting Co., Ltd. who has attended the fair for over ten consecutive years focuses on LED low-voltage, high-voltage, linear COB, and silicone flexible light strips, as well as custom-made full-spectrum light strips for outdoor landscape lighting, star-rated hotels, and luxury villas.

A special exhibitor in Hall A is the Lightel Technologies Inc., showcasing a single product in its big booth. It is lightweight intelligent 9-color temperature dimming and color-adjustable COB flip-chip, highlighting its expertise in research and development. The Guangdong Jingsheng Lighting Co., Ltd. displays high-power bulbs, ceiling lights, and floodlights with "one-to-one certificate for energy efficiency," mainly used for factory lighting.

What's more, the filament lamps and light guide columns shown by the Gongying Lighting Co., Ltd. outshine others with over 100 models and styles.

A dozen of patented products were launched by the Guangdong Zhongfang Zhongke Explosion-proof Technology Co., Ltd., a explosion-proof lights and high bay lights manufacturer, mainly used in various hazardous environments with higher efficiency, safety, and energy conservation.

The 30th GILF will conclude on March 21. It is showing more than meets the eye. More buyers and visitors are welcome to this grand event of the lighting industry.

