Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches a Sparkling Festive Season

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin kicked off its festive season on November 27 with a dazzling lighting ceremony that transformed the hotel into a winter dreamscape. As classic carols echoed through the lobby, a Christmas tree decorated with star-like lights and whimsical hot-air balloons lit up the night, casting a warm, romantic glow. Guests were welcomed into the season with ballet performances by young talents, creating a poetic opening to the celebrations.

As one of Tianjin's most anticipated holiday destinations, the hotel is rolling out a full lineup of festive experiences from indulgent dining to sparkling parties, designed to capture the joy of the season.

Festive Feasts at Cielo

Cielo presents a series of Christmas and New Year buffet dinners led by the hotel's Executive Chef. Christmas Eve features Baked Lobster with Cream Cheese, Beef Wellington, Baked Oysters, Steamed Hairy Crab, and festive classics including Roast Turkey, Christmas Ham, And Yule Log Cake. Mulled wine, free-flow beverages, and a live band elevate the evening.

Christmas Eve Dinner • December 24 — RMB888 per person

Christmas Day Dinner • December 25 — RMB468 per person

*Early-bird offers available before December 20.

New Year's Eve Dinner • December 31 — RMB688 per person

*Early-bird offers available before December 25.

Christmas Afternoon Tea at La Sala

La Sala serves a limited-edition Christmas Afternoon Tea, transforming festive cheer into sweet indulgence. The set features caramel apple cinnamon mousse wrapped in an adorable orange gift box, a duo matcha cheesecake sculpted as a miniature Christmas tree, plus savory treats such as Christmas ham and asparagus rolls and shrimp tart with caviar.

Festive gift boxes from Christmas chocolates to DIY holiday hampers make thoughtful seasonal treats.

Afternoon Tea for Two — RMB498 + 15% per set

Available from November 27 to December 25

Festive Cocktails at Gusto

Gusto Bar brings warmth to winter nights with seasonal cocktails served alongside live music:

Infusion Apple Pie — bourbon layered with classic American apple-pie notes

Christmas Berry Snowcap — bright berries with a creamy winter finish

New Year's Eve Countdown Party at Gusto Bar

Ring in 2026 at Gusto Bar with a high-energy countdown party featuring live DJ and music, prize draws, and a sparkling late-night celebration.

Admission from RMB198 per person

Reservations for all festive experiences are now open.

For inquiries, call +86 22 2716 6688 or visit https://www.fourseasons.com/zh/tianjin/.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin