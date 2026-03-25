FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR: TINECO RECOGNISED AS WORLD'S NO.1 HOUSEHOLD WET & DRY VACUUM CLEANER BRAND

Euromonitor International data shows that Tineco continues to lead the global floor care industry

SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floorcare, today announced that Euromonitor International has recognised the company as the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for the fourth consecutive year*. This recognition from a leading independent provider of strategic market research reinforces Tineco's continued leadership and momentum within the global smart home cleaning category.

Tineco ranks as the world’s No.1 wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for the fourth consecutive year (Euromonitor International).

Over the past several years, Tineco has played a defining role in transforming household wet & dry vacuum cleaners into an essential category for modern homes. By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, the brand has built a global community of over 24 million users worldwide** while continuing to expand its footprint across key international markets.

According to Euromonitor International, Tineco achieved a 35% global market share in 2025, maintaining its position as the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for four consecutive years. This milestone highlights the brand's sustained growth, category leadership, and commitment to delivering high-performance, intelligently designed cleaning solutions trusted by millions of households worldwide.

Tineco's innovation is reflected across its flagship product lineup, representing its core cleaning categories. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series (S9 Artist Steam, S9 Artist Pro) exemplifies the brand's leadership in smart wet & dry floor washing, delivering advanced sensing technology and premium design for hard floor care. Meanwhile, the Carpet One Cruiser, which has also been recognised in TIME's "Best Inventions of 2025" list in the Household category, highlights Tineco's continued expansion into deep carpet cleaning, offering targeted solutions for more demanding cleaning environments.

More recently, the latest Floor One S7 Stretch Series (S7 Stretch Steam and S7 Stretch) highlights Tineco's commitment to delivering effective home cleaning solutions to suit various budgets. The S7 Stretch Steam has secured with two TÜV certifications: bacteria elimination and pet-friendly cleaning, highlighting Tineco's ability to combine professional-level hygiene and value-for-money, versatile cleaning performance.

Together, Tineco's product line-up demonstrates the brand's commitment to providing comprehensive, high-performance solutions for every surface in the modern home.

"Being recognised as the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand by Euromonitor International for the fourth consecutive year is a significant milestone for Tineco," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our mission to simplify everyday life through intelligent technology. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, we remain focused on developing solutions that deliver powerful performance, convenience, and a better overall cleaning experience."

Since its founding in 1998, Tineco has evolved from a vacuum cleaner manufacturer into a global innovator across smart floorcare, kitchen, and personal care categories. The company introduced the world's first smart vacuum in 2018 and the first smart wet & dry vacuum cleaner in 2019, helping to establish a new standard for connected home cleaning.

Tineco continues to push the category forward through ongoing product innovation, integrating intelligent features such as real-time sensing, automated performance adjustments, and streamlined maintenance systems. The brand's expanding portfolio is designed to meet the needs of today's consumers, offering efficient, high-quality solutions for a wide range of home environments.

Tineco products are available in over 10,000 retail locations worldwide. In Australia, Tineco products are available via leading retailers such as Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Costco in addition to online stores such as Amazon Australia, Big W Online, Retravision, Mobileciti, Tech Sales Online and Tineco's official online store. The company continues to invest in global expansion and product development, with new innovations and category advancements planned for 2026.

To learn more about Tineco and its portfolio of intelligent appliances, please visit https://au.tineco.com/.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand's global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet & dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in March 2026. **Data from Tineco's official net sales records (Jan. 2020 –March 2026). Tineco has final interpretation rights.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

SOURCE Tineco