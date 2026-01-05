Fox ESS Debuts CQ6 Battery High Voltage Battery, Elevating Energy Density for Local Needs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a leading renewable energy solution provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking CQ6 High Voltage Storage Battery. This innovative battery is designed for higher energy density, offering an impressive capacity of 48 kWh with 8 units in a single, compact stack—ideally suited to meet the upper limit for eligibility in the Cheaper Home Batteries Program. Its streamlined design makes it an excellent choice for Australian homes and businesses seeking efficient and reliable energy storage.

Faster Payback

With over 95% round-trip efficiency and a 100% depth of discharge, the CQ6 delivers optimal performance and quicker economic returns for users.

Easier Installation

The CQ6 features a compact, space-saving design that enables swift and straightforward installation. This flexibility makes it suitable for various settings, whether on suburban rooftops, regional properties, or industrial facilities. Compared to traditional batteries, it can save up to 1-2 hours during installation.

Wider Compatibility

The system is compatible with the full range of Fox ESS inverters, including the H1-G2, KH/HA Series, and H3 Series. Each stack consists of 5.99 kWh modules, which can be configured with up to 14 units, offering a scalable capacity range from 11.98 kWh to 83.86 kWh per stack. When paired with the H3 Plus inverter, the total capacity with three stacks can reach up to 251.58 kWh.

"The CQ6 is a game-changer for Australia's clean energy transition," said John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council. "Its high density and efficiency, along with modular scalability, make it perfect for homes and businesses aiming to maximise solar self-consumption and reduce reliance on the grid—especially as daytime electricity becomes more abundant and affordable."

The CQ6 from Fox ESS, with its high level of customisation and versatility, is perfectly positioned to adapt to the recent changes in the Cheaper Home Batteries Program introduced by the Australian Government, as well as to leverage the upcoming Solar Sharer Offer (SSO) launching on 1st July 2026. The SSO mandates that energy retailers provide a minimum of three hours of free daytime electricity for residential users in NSW, SE QLD, and SA, creating fresh opportunities for households to maximise the benefits of energy storage. Solutions like the CQ6 are set to play a crucial role in balancing supply, supporting virtual power plants, and ensuring compatibility with platforms such as Amber, Evergen, and Synergy, empowering consumers to take control of their energy futures.

"Thanks to the SEC and the Federal Government for their continued efforts to strengthen local policy for our industry. These updates are crucial for accelerating Australia's clean energy transition and enabling households and businesses to achieve real energy independence. At Fox ESS, we will remain dedicated to developing better products and providing reliable clean energy to millions of Australian homes, helping them live in a more efficient, sustainable way," said Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS.

For more information, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com

About Fox ESS

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Wenzhou, China, Fox ESS is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of renewable energy power equipment, with a strong focus on advanced power electronics. Committed to global growth, Fox ESS is on track to establish a presence in 70+ countries and regions by the end of 2025, and over 200 partnerships driving innovation across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. Guided by a customer-first philosophy, we deliver high-efficiency renewable energy solutions worldwide through innovation and exceptional value.

