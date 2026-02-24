Fox ESS Enhances Versatile Energy Storage Solutions with the New H3 PRO Hybrid Inverter

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its energy storage capabilities in Australia with the introduction of the H3 PRO Hybrid Inverter. This latest offering is fully compatible with the EQ4800, CQ6, and EP series, positioning Fox ESS as a key player in the flexible energy storage market for both residential and commercial applications.

Fox ESS Launches H3 PRO Hybrid Inverter

According to Renew Economy, Australia's electricity grids are now firmly in a storage-led transition, with large-scale batteries rapidly emerging and progressively bypassing the need for gas. The National Electricity Market indicates that the second half of 2025 marked a major turning point: renewables reached approximately 50 per cent of total generation, with batteries out-dispatching gas peakers. These developments underscore the urgent need for energy storage providers to expand their offerings and adapt to the rapidly evolving market.

The H3 PRO is a high-performance three-phase hybrid inverter available in models ranging from 15 to 30 kW. It supports dual independent battery inputs, allowing for customised energy storage solutions. The inverter can accommodate configurations from 23.96 kWh up to 144 kWh by combining two CQ6 stacks of 12 modules each, making it a powerful solution for larger commercial applications.

Key Features:

Maximum 200% PV oversizing

Three MPPTs with two strings per MPPT

Dual independent battery inputs

IP65 rating for versatile installation

Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity

Real-time data display

Single CT meter for comprehensive monitoring

Spare communication ports (RS485 prepared)

Optional cable cover

In-app meter check and correction

In-app firmware one-click upgrade

VPP Compatibility

10-year product warranty

"We aimed to create the most adaptable hybrid inverter available. Whether for a family home or a commercial site, the H3 PRO empowers installers and end-users to scale, optimise, and future-proof their energy systems with confidence," commented Leo Ye, Head of Product at Fox ESS Australia.

This hybrid inverter is also fully virtual power plant (VPP) ready and compatible with major platforms such as Amber and Origin Loop VPP, featuring a 5-second energy-flow chart for real-time monitoring during grid outages.

Installers will benefit from remote-settings access, extra communication ports, and quick in-app meter checks and corrections, accompanied by an optional cable cover for a streamlined aesthetic and seamless integration with FoxCloud 2.0, which provides AI-powered usage insights and proactive troubleshooting.

