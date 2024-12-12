FPT and SBI Holdings signed the Memorandum of Understanding to invest in FPT Smart Cloud Japan

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT Corporation and SBI Holdings - The leading financial service group in Japan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding, planning to invest in targeting up to 35% of shares of FPT Smart Cloud Japan Company Limited to develop high-performing computing infrastructure and accelerate AI adoption for Japanese enterprises and organizations.

Thousands of NVIDIA GPU H100 GPU super-chips were imported, ready to operate the FPT AI Factory.

If the co-investment is realized, SBI Holdings will contribute to FPT's initiatives to foster AI innovation in Japan, especially Generative AI with FPT AI Factory. The contract fulfillment is expected to occur by the end of January 2025.

Research indicates that the global Generative AI market will reach 130 billion USD in 2024 and further grow to 1.3 trillion USD in 2032. In Japan, the AI market value is rising to 5.9 billion USD this year with a growth rate of 31.2%, according to IDC. This enormous market potential offers an opportunity for the new company of FPT to cultivate its AI research and development capabilities, enabling Japanese businesses and organizations to create a quantum leap in operation efficiency.

Recently, FPT Corporation launched AI Factory in November 2024 and established the new company focused on AI and Cloud in Japan to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services fueled by AI and Cloud technologies, aiming to achieve Sovereign AI and transform Japan into an AI Nation.

The FPT representative denotes, AI Factory provides Cloud services leveraging thousands of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and the latest NVIDIA AI Enterprises software and frameworks, consisting of three main components: FPT AI Infrastructure offers accelerated computing GPU cloud services to accelerate large AI model development; FPT AI Studio provides a set of smart tools to effortlessly develop, train, and fine-tune AI models; FPT AI Inference enables deployment and scalability in terms of size and number of usages with high efficiency.

About SBI Group

Founded in 1999, the SBI Group is a comprehensive internet financial group that operates Financial Services Business, centering on securities, banking, and insurance, as the pioneer of internet-based financial services in Japan. The Group is committed to providing lower-cost and highly convenient products and services through the internet. In addition to its core financial services operations, the SBI Group also engages in Asset Management Business, Investment Business, and Next Gen Business on a global scale.

About FPT

As the global leading technology corporation, FPT pioneer in consulting, providing, and deploying advanced technology solutions and services. FPT has been focusing on AI as the strategic technology for research and development. The corporation has been transforming AI as an integral part of life and integrating it across products and solutions within the Made by FPT ecosystem. FPT has partnered with NVIDIA, Landing AI, Mila… and joined the AI Alliance founded by IBM and Meta, striving to accelerate AI research and development in the region and provide AI & Cloud solutions to the global market.

