FPT Empowers Developers to Fast-Track AI Innovation with AI Notebook Running On NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT, a global ICT corporation and an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, today introduced AI Notebook - a powerful, managed JupyterLab service that serves as a trusted coding companion for developers and researchers in day-to-day development.

A cloud-based platform for developers to accelerate AI research and development

Built upon FPT AI Factory infrastructure, AI Notebook leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing and Jupyter Notebook open-source architecture to provide an elevated cloud-based coding workspace that allows AI engineers, developers, and researchers to prototype, experiment, and refine models — all faster, more securely, and collaboratively, with enterprise-grade reliability.

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, the demand for faster experimentation and more efficient model development continues to rise. Designed with developers in mind, AI Notebook eliminates Jupyter Notebook deployment hurdles to create a ready-to-use development environment and minimizes infrastructure overhead with optimal high-performance GPU options. This enables AI developers, data scientists, and students to shorten research and experimentation cycles, ultimately delivering results faster.

Key benefits for the AI Notebook include:

Accelerated experimentation and productivity: Provides a unified, pre-configured environment that gives developers a fast, intuitive experience to write and test code, explore data, build, and iterate on AI models interactively. That streamlines the workflow from early research to model training and fine-tuning, accelerating the journey from ideas to working models.

Provides a unified, pre-configured environment that gives developers a fast, intuitive experience to write and test code, explore data, build, and iterate on AI models interactively. That streamlines the workflow from early research to model training and fine-tuning, accelerating the journey from ideas to working models. Performance at scale, payment on demand: Offers access to a range of NVIDIA H100 and NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU configurations to match different stages of model development, delivering the performance needed to scale workloads seamlessly. A free starter setup is also available with no upfront cost, giving them sufficient capacity for basic experiments and evaluation before scaling to GPU acceleration. Flexible and transparent pay-as-you-go pricing with no hidden fees or data transfer charges ensures cost efficiency and the freedom to innovate.

Offers access to a range of NVIDIA H100 and NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU configurations to match different stages of model development, delivering the performance needed to scale workloads seamlessly. A free starter setup is also available with no upfront cost, giving them sufficient capacity for basic experiments and evaluation before scaling to GPU acceleration. Flexible and transparent pay-as-you-go pricing with no hidden fees or data transfer charges ensures cost efficiency and the freedom to innovate. Enhanced collaboration and project management: Creates a collaborative space with advanced features that allow for running multiple projects in parallel, each workspace serving as a dedicated lab. Experiments and progress are centralized in one place, making it easy to compare results, reuse prior work, and move smoothly from research to production.

Creates a collaborative space with advanced features that allow for running multiple projects in parallel, each workspace serving as a dedicated lab. Experiments and progress are centralized in one place, making it easy to compare results, reuse prior work, and move smoothly from research to production. Secure innovation: Built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure with enterprise-grade reliability, it ensures safe, compliant, and efficient AI development. Developers can innovate with confidence, knowing data and workloads are fully protected.

Mr. Le Hong Viet, CEO of FPT Smart Cloud, FPT Corporation, emphasized, "Our vision is to empower every organization to build their own AI, tailored to their unique data, knowledge, and culture. With NVIDIA-accelerated FPT AI Factory and its next-generation GPUs, our platforms provide AI researchers, engineers, and developers with the tools to create, train, and scale models with enterprise-grade performance. By removing infrastructure barriers and optimizing costs, we make AI development more efficient, scalable, and practical — enabling organizations to innovate faster, smarter, and with greater independence."

Availability

Developers can sign up to explore AI Notebook while exploring other NVIDIA-accelerated services on FPT AI Factory. Visit https://ai.fptcloud.com/ to learn more and get started.

About FPT Corporation:

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a leading global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. As AI is indeed a key focus, FPT has been integrating AI across its products and solutions to drive innovation and enhance user experiences within its Made by FPT ecosystem. FPT is actively expanding its capabilities in AI through investments in human resources, R&D, and collaborations with leading organizations, including NVIDIA, Mila, AITOMATIC, and Landing AI. These efforts are aligned with FPT's ambitious goal to solidify its status among the world's top billion-dollar IT companies.

For more information, please visit https://fpt.com/en.

