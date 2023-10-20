FPT.AI is ranked Top 1 Global AI Platform 2023

The international research institution – Software Reviews (Info-Tech Research Group) recently announces FPT.AI to be the Best AI Platform in 2023. The award is synthesized from intensive reviews and evaluations from prestigious organizations and enterprises that apply AI innovations at a global scale. It brilliantly distinguishes FPT.AI's efforts throughout its journey to co-create outstanding values with businesses.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Reviews is a member of Info-Tech Research Group, one of leading institutions on researching and consulting technology solutions for organizations and businesses. Emanated from its 25 years of experience, Software Reviews places its focus on the business experience in deploying and operating innovations; thus, orchestrating valuable data and information system to help business leaders select the right partner and solution.

To locate the winner for Virtual Assistants Software Awards 2023, Software Reviews conducted in-depth surveys with technology experts and enterprises that are in use of AI applications in nearly 12 months. The survey concentrates on evaluating customer satisfaction on Product Features, Vendor Capabilities, and Emotional Footprint.

Surpassing top-tier AI providers, FPT.AI is granted the Top 1 Global AI Platform 2023 with an overall rating of 8.6 and customer satisfaction level of 98 points. Notably, both scores for service quality and product features achieved 100 points. The "Best AI Platform 2023" award is not only from testimonies of customers using FPT.AI solutions and services but also from the international tech community.

Pinpointing AI as the strategic technology for digital transformation in Vietnam and around the world, since 2013, FPT has been investing in AI capabilities including capital resources, infrastructures, and data to empower various aspects of life with remarkable achievements. FPT.AI is the comprehensive AI-powered platform with 05 core solutions: Conversational AI, AI Contact Center Enhancement, Intelligent Document Processing, Digital Customer Onboarding, and Employee Assistant. FPT.AI solutions have enabled businesses to improve productivity by 60%, elevate digital customer experience, and optimize 47% of operating expenses. The world-class FPT.AI platform is currently implemented by 100+ enterprises in 15 countries in the fields of Banking – Finance, Insurance, Retail… with more than 200-million usages per month.

Mr. Le Hong Viet, CEO FPT Smart Cloud shares, "We are delighted and honored to attain the Best AI Platform Award 2023 from Software Reviews. This recognition not only asserts our efforts in providing high-quality solutions and services to our clients but also declares the quality of Make in Vietnam innovations in the international market. This award will further inspire the FPT.AI team to continue developing state-of-the-art products, delivering the Next Gen AI to create business breakthroughs, transforming Vietnam into an AI center of the region as well as the world.

FPT.AI is the Artificial Intelligence platform developed by FPT Smart Cloud. It has achieved prestigious domestic and international awards, proving its R&D efforts such as Best AI Technology - Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022, First Place in SHINRA 2020-ML competition on Natural Language Processing in Japan, Vietnam Digital Award 2021, Sao Khue 2020, Best Digital Platform - Make in Vietnam 2020, Best AI Product/Solution in Vietnam – AI4Vn 2022…

