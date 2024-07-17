Fractal Launches 'Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization' on Coursera

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, has launched the 'Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization' on Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms. This comprehensive program is designed specifically for executives, senior leadership, entrepreneurs, management students and aspiring leaders in the field of AI, equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge to harness the power of generative AI across various business domains.

The Specialization offers a strategic framework for integrating generative AI into business operations while emphasizing data privacy, ethical considerations, and potential risks. Learners will explore diverse applications of generative AI and develop the confidence and competence to lead AI initiatives effectively.

"In the rapidly evolving AI landscape, it is crucial for leaders to not only understand but also effectively leverage generative AI technologies. Our partnership with Coursera aims to provide a robust educational foundation, empowering leaders to drive meaningful AI transformations in their organizations," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal.

"Leaders today face a 'GenAI conundrum': moving too quickly risks data, ethical, and regulatory issues, while being too cautious may undermine their competitive edge. High-quality education and training are key to navigating this balance," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. "This Specialization from Fractal aims to equip organizations to harness the transformative power of GenAI swiftly and safely, driving innovation and efficiency while maintaining ethical standards."

This Specialization comprises four comprehensive courses, meticulously designed and presented by Fractal's senior leaders including Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO; Rasesh Shah, Chief Practice Officer – EDTech; Bhaskar Roy, Client Partner APAC & Bangalore Centre Head; Ajoy Singh, Chief AI Officer; Sray Agarwal, Principle Consultant; Akbar Mohammed, Head, Fractal Dimension. These courses are:

i) Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook

Core concepts of generative models including Variational Auto Encoder (VAEs) Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Strategic framework for integrating GenAI into business operations with data privacy, ethical implications, and potential risks at the center

ii) Successful AI Strategies: A CEO's Perspective

Key components for driving desired outcomes from AI

Strategies for error reduction and accuracy improvement in AI

Insights into optimizing organizational effectiveness in AI adoption

iii) Responsible AI - Principles and Ethical Considerations

Responsible AI principles and their significance in technology

Techniques to identify, address, and mitigate bias in AI algorithms and data

Insights on Ethical AI governance, privacy considerations, and security measures

iv) Structured Approach to Problem Solving

Lifecycle of data science projects and the role of structured thinking

Importance of human centered design in solving business problems

Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders. Additionally, they will be well-positioned for diverse and promising career opportunities, not only at Fractal but across the AI and tech industry.

Fractal's previous courses have seen remarkable success, with nearly 50,000 enrollments within just seven months. The 'GenAI for Everyone' course, part of Coursera's Gen AI Academy, alone attracted over 26,000 participants, while other courses have been adopted by top universities and leading corporations. With this partnership, Fractal continues its commitment to democratizing industry knowledge and empowering AI professionals worldwide.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/leadership-strategies-for-ai-and-generative-ai

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2021 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with more than 148 million registered learners as of March 31, 2024. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

