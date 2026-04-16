French May Arts Festival & French GourMay 2026 Programme Lineup Revealed

Featuring Top-Tier Art, Music, Dance, Theatre, Immersive Experiences, Circus, Film and Gastronomy

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French May Arts Festival ("French May") and French GourMay Food & Wine Festival ("French GourMay") 2026 Press Conference was held today (15 April) at the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. The event was graced by the presence of numerous distinguished guests, government official, and leaders from the cultural and arts sectors, who came together to witness the diverse and rich programme line-up of this year's edition.

With the staunch support of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and other partners, the programme line-up of this year's French May spans from April to July, featuring over 100 programmes across fields including modern and contemporary art, music, dance, theatre, immersive experiences, circus, cinema, gastronomy and sports. Through diverse French-inspired arts and cultural experiences, the festival continues to foster dialogue and exchange between Eastern and Western cultures.

Since its inception in 1993, French May and French GourMay have served as an important bridge connecting the cultures of Hong Kong and France. Over the past three decades, the two festivals have attracted over 400,000 citizens and tourists each year, with total attendance exceeding 20 million. They have not only consolidated Hong Kong's position as an international cultural hub but also, through innovative cross-cultural collaboration, sparked creativity and opened endless possibilities.

At the press conference, the organizers extended special thanks to the following supporting organizations: the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Major Partner of French May for the 15 consecutive years, and Grand Patrons including BNP Paribas, Gourmet Dining Group, Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels, Crédit Agricole Group, Interlude, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Regent Hong Kong, SOGO Hong Kong, Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited. The long-term commitment of these organizations to culture and the arts in Hong Kong is not only key to the success of the festival, but also lays an important foundation for the festival's sustainable development.

Officiating at today's press conference were Ms. Yandy Chan, Principal Assistant Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (Culture); Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Dr. Connie Lau, Executive Manager, Charities (Culture) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-chairman of the Board of French May Arts Festival; Ms. Karena Lam, French May Arts Festival Ambassador; Mr. Xavier Mahe, Executive Director of French May Arts Festival; and Mr. Bertrand Quevremont, French Trade Commissioner and Director of French GourMay Food and Wine Festival. The officiating guests shared their valuable insights on how the festival promotes cultural exchange and community engagement.

Ms. Yandy Chan, Principal Assistant Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (Culture), said: "To support this mega cultural event, the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau also provides funding for this year's French May, further enriching Hong Kong's mega events experience, and fostering the cultural exchange between France and Hong Kong. What's more important, attracting tourists to come to Hong Kong to enjoy the offerings of this amazing cultural Festival."

Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said: "France's mega event in Hong Kong, the French May Arts Festival, celebrates the richness of French and Hong Kong creativity across disciplines, fostering a vibrant cross-fertilisation between the two art scenes. With its distinctive character, it has established itself as a highlight of Hong Kong's cultural calendar, drawing over 400,000 visitors, from local residents to tourists across the region and beyond."

Dr. Connie Lau, Executive Manager, Charities (Culture) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: "This year marks a significant milestone: our fifteenth year as a Major Partner of the French May Arts Festival. In collaboration with the Consulate-General of France in Hong Kong and Macao and the Association Culturelle France-Hong Kong, we are excited to continue bringing the elegance and energy of French art and culture to our vibrant city."

Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-chairman of the Board of French May Arts Festival, said: "Being part of French May since its very beginning, watching this festival grow over more than 30 years fills me with immense pride. This year's edition truly embodies what French May stands for, a dialogue between heritage and innovation, across cultures and generations. From our flagship exhibition Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance to DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong at Victoria Harbour, I am deeply grateful to the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, and the entire Hong Kong community for making this possible."

Chef Richard Ekkbus, Chef Ambassador of French GourMay and Culinary Director at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, said in a video address: "French GourMay is more than a showcase of outstanding French food & wines, it is a living bridge connecting the depth and the diversity of French gastronomy with Hong Kong's vibrant ever-evolving dining culture. This year, that journey takes us to the alpine vineyards of Savoie, a region defined by altitude, purity and freshness, with wines that fit effortlessly into a contemporary Hong Kong dining context."

In addition, Ms. Karena Lam, French May Arts Festival Ambassador, took part in a special chit-chat session, during which she said: "The Mona Lisa can never leave France. Yet through this immersive exhibition, modern technology allows the experience to travel further. Audiences in Hong Kong will now have the rare opportunity to step into the multimedia world of the Mona Lisa portrait at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin. It is truly a privilege — and with free admission, this is an experience not to be missed!"

French May Arts Festival 2026

The 33rd edition of French May, under the theme "Re/naissance", brings together top artists from Hong Kong, France and around the globe to present a cultural feast spanning multiple artistic disciplines. French May 2026 is also a project financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Highlights include:

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance

The exhibition blends immersive digital experiences with exceptional works of art. The first session, "Meet Mona Lisa", uses immersive digital interactive technology created especially for Hong Kong by the Musée du Louvre and Grand Palais Immersif, guiding visitors to rediscover and appreciate the Mona Lisa from a fresh perspective. The second session, "Portraying the Renaissance", showcases important Renaissance art treasures from the Musée national de la Renaissance (France) and the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana (Milan, Italy). The exhibition is jointly presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and French May Arts Festival, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and French May Arts Festival, and sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund.

Date: 1 May – 27 July 2026

Venue: Galleries 3, 4 & 5, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Sha Tin

DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino French Electronic Music Show

Global superstar DJ Snake will perform a large-scale open-air concert on the evening of 8 May at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. He will be joined by Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P and Melo), the three-time China DMC Champion DJ Wordy, and opening guests DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn from Cantomania, bringing the audience a Victoria Harbour-side music party spanning electronic, hip-hop, trap music and Canto disco. The concert is supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund. Gates open at 6:00pm, opening performances begin at 7:00pm, and the main act starts at 8:00pm.

Date: 8 May 2026 (Friday) Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space The Night at a Glance: 6:00pm – Doors open 7:00pm – Opening Act by Cantomania (DJ Fabsabs & DJ Steffunn) 8:00pm – Main Act begins Lineup: DJ Snake , French electronic music icon & global superstar

Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, Melo) , special

guest

DJ Wordy , three-time China DMC Champion

DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn from Cantomania , opening guest Ticket Tier - Price (HKD): Back Standing: HK$680

Front Standing: HK$980

VIP Standing: HK$1,880 (inc. 2 drink coupons and dedicated

entry lane) Where to buy: Cityline, Trip.com, Ctrip, Ticketflap, Damai

Performing Arts and Cinema Programmes

This year's French May performing arts programmes span classical music, jazz, contemporary dance, circus, theatre, and so forth. From immersive theatre experiences combining art and technology to a deep musical dialogue between jazz singer and pianist; from contemporary dance that pushes the limits of the human body to captivating circus performances, the programme offers a diverse range of styles to suit different audience tastes.

Youn Sun Nah feat. Bojan Z Date: 1 May 2026 (Friday) Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall Bizet's Carmen Date: 7-10 May 2026 Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural

Centre VOÛTE Date: 8-10, 12-17 May 2026 Venue: Parade Ground, Tai Kwun Yekwon Sunwoo with Quatuor Elmire Date: 12 May 2026 Venue: Theatre, Hong Kong City Hall Grand Dance Poem In Between - Wu Guanzhong's Ink Odessey Date: 22-24 May 2026 Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural

Centre The Sutherland Test Date: 22-25 May 2026 Venue: Room N2, Cattle Depot Artist Village Alliance Cosmique Date: 30-31 May 2026 Venue: Black Box Theatre, Tai Po Civic Centre French May Cinema Programme Date: 19 May – 3 June 2026 Venue: Broadway Circuit and other cinemas

French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

French GourMay Food and Wine Festival, the only festival in Hong Kong and Macau dedicated to French gastronomy, returns this year for its 17th edition. In 2026, the festival invites gourmands to look "Beyond the Map" and discover Savoie, an exquisite yet niche high-altitude wine region nestled in the heart of the French Alps. Through a curated network of over 150 partner restaurants, retailers, and learning centres, the festival will bring the refreshing spirit of the Alpine terroir to the tables of Hong Kong and Macau.

1. A Three-Michelin-Starred Ambassador

Mr. Richard Ekkebus, Culinary Director and Director of Food & Beverage at Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, Hong Kong, will lead this year's journey As the Chef Ambassador of French GourMay 2026, Chef Richard—whose signature restaurant Amber has achieved three Michelin stars and a Michelin Green Star—will guide diners through the elegant fusion of contemporary gastronomy and the crisp, Alpine freshness of Savoie.

2. Curated Pairings and Exclusive Menus

Throughout May, partner restaurants will unveil thoughtfully crafted menus designed to harmonize with the unique profile of Savoie wines. These high-altitude expressions, known for their minerality and finesse, will also be showcased at partner bars, where creative pairings will offer a fresh perspective on French mountain wines.

3. Educational Workshops and Retail Discoveries

To pull back the curtain on this hidden gem, various retailers and learning centres will host themed workshops and tastings. These sessions offer a deep dive into Savoie's distinct terroir, rare grape varieties, and rich culinary heritage, providing a rare opportunity for the public to engage with a region that stands apart from mainstream French wine traditions.

4. Digital "Taste Guide" on OpenRice

In a major digital upgrade, French GourMay will partner with OpenRice this year to offer a seamless and one-stop experience, leveraging OpenRice's extensive reach. Users will have access to a one-stop hub to easily browse information on all participating French GourMay restaurants and explore exclusive Savoie-themed content. Furthermore, diners will be rewarded with Rice Dollars when booking selected French menus through the platform.

5. Official Partners: 1664 and DALLOYAU

The festival is supported by prestigious brands that embody the French Art de Vivre. As Official Beer Partner, the Number 1 French Beer 1664 will champion the Joie de Vivre lifestyle across French GourMay Markets and selected partner venues, offering a refreshing counterpoint to Savoie delicacies. Joining the festivities is DALLOYAU, a legendary pastry house with over 300 years of heritage. Rooted in the aesthetics of the French royal court, DALLOYAU will showcase its masterful craftsmanship, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the festival's visual and culinary identity.

6. French GourMay Markets

The highly anticipated French GourMay Markets will return to two iconic locations: Central Market (30 April – 3 May) and Food Parc (28 – 31 May). Markets will offer a one-stop destination for the finest wines, artisanal cheeses, and gourmet treats. Visitors can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere with live cooking demonstrations and curated wine tastings, experiencing the best of France and Savoie in the heart of Hong Kong.

Tickets for French May Arts Festival programmes are available at URBTIX and art-mate now. For more programme details and event information, please visit the official websites: www.frenchmay.com and www.frenchgourmay.com .

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About French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May Arts Festival is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With over 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong's cultural scene, reaching over 400,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

About French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

Being an important part of French May since 2009, French GourMay Food and Wine Festival (https://www.frenchgourmay.com/en/about-the-festival), organized by French Trade Commission – Business France, has been celebrating and promoting the French food and wine culture in Hong Kong and Macau. It has become in a few years, thanks to a strong communication and involvement of the gourmet community, a major food and wine festival. Every year in May, French GourMay Food and Wine Festival presents a different region (Midi-Pyrénées, Rhone Valley, Provence, Bourgogne, Bordeaux, Alsace, Champagne, South of France), introducing and encouraging people to experience the dining culture in French style and letting go through an authentic French gastronomic journey through a network of more than 200 local partners.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Fund

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government sets up the Mega ACE Fund to attract and support international or large-scale arts and cultural events which bring significant arts, cultural or economic values and can be recurrent and anchored in Hong Kong, or events which can bring exceptionally significant arts or cultural merit, as well as publicity and image building values to Hong Kong as an arts and cultural hub with a view to contributing to Hong Kong's development into an arts and cultural metropolis as well as a tourist destination, providing development opportunities for the arts, cultural and creative sectors, and facilitating arts and cultural exchange.

Press Materials:

Media Kit

The Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to French May Arts Festival 2026 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the grantee's team) are those of the organisers of French May Arts Festival 2026 only and do not reflect the views of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE The French May Arts Festival