From babies to fur babies: Jakewell to open Hong Kong's first Baby × Pet hybrid concept store at AIRSIDE on 8 May

5,000 sq ft Store features Hong Kong's only "Test Drive Track" for baby and pet strollers; celebrity‑trusted brands under one roof

Grand Opening Special! Check in to receive a travel organiser bag or pet toy ball

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's trusted baby brand Jakewell will open its largest store to date — and fifth citywide — at AIRSIDE, Kai Tak on 8 May, spanning over 5,000 square feet. In addition to its signature collection of the finest baby products from around the globe, the new store introduces a dedicated "Pet Zone" for the first time, positioning itself as a one-stop parenting and pet outing experience in response to the evolving family structures and consumer needs in Hong Kong.

Jakewell's first-ever Baby × Pet hybrid concept store in Hong Kong will make its grand debut at Kai Tak on 8 May. The new store features "Test Drive Track" experience zone, allowing parents to test strollers for both their babies and pets respectively.

Hong Kong's trusted baby brand Jakewell will open its largest store to date—and fifth citywide—at AIRSIDE, Kai Tak, on 8 May. Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, the new store adds a dedicated Pet Zone for the first time, positioning Jakewell as a one‑stop destination for modern families with babies and pets, in step with evolving household needs in Hong Kong.

Breaking new ground: Hong Kong's first Pet Zone inside a baby store

Jakewell's first‑ever Pet Zone expands beyond the traditional baby and maternity format, offering pet strollers, pet car seats and pet rocker beds. The opening marks the debut of Hong Kong's first Baby × Pet hybrid concept store.

A brand spokesperson explained that the idea was inspired by real customer feedback: "Many parents head out with both their baby and their pet, and previously had to visit multiple stores to get everything they needed." As pet ownership in Hong Kong increasingly mirrors family dynamics, the concept of "human-pet harmony" has evolved from a lifestyle attitude into a tangible consumer demand — and Jakewell has chosen to lead the way.

Hong Kong's only "Test Drive Track" for real ‑ world stroller trials — Try Strollers on Cobblestone, Grass and More

Moving beyond the typical "look but don't touch" retail model, the store features a one‑of‑a‑kind Test Drive Track that simulates real street surfaces, including cobblestones and grass. Parents can test both baby strollers and pet strollers for suspension, handling and manoeuvrability before making a purchase.

The store also includes Hong Kong's largest Stokke brand experience zone, showcasing the full product line from the renowned Norwegian baby brand. Jakewell has long been trusted by celebrity and KOL parents in Hong Kong; the new flagship lets customers try first‑hand the products those families recommend.

Over 30 international brands — with several firsts for Hong Kong

The store brings together more than 30 brands from Europe, the United States and Asia, including Stokke, Doona, Joolz, Bugaboo, UPPAbaby and Micro. For the first time, Jakewell is also introducing Woom, Thule, WonderFold and Tavo to the Hong Kong market, giving local parents even more choice.

Grand ‑ opening giveaways — pets included

To celebrate the opening, Jakewell is offering two photo‑check‑in gifts. The whole family—including your fur babies—is welcome.

Reward 1: Stokke Zone Check ‑ in Gift

Snap a photo at Hong Kong's largest Stokke brand experience zone to receive a complimentary travel organiser bag (valued at HK$198), perfect for keeping little‑one essentials tidy on the go.

Snap a photo at Hong Kong's largest Stokke brand experience zone to receive a complimentary travel organiser bag (valued at HK$198), perfect for keeping little‑one essentials tidy on the go. Reward 2: Fur Baby Exclusive Check-in Gift

Visit the Pet Zone with your pet and take a photo to receive a complimentary pet ball toy—so fur baby can join the celebration too.

Kai Tak: a strategic location in a pet ‑ friendly community

Jakewell's choice of Kai Tak is no coincidence. As a major new development area, Kai Tak has seen a surge of move-ins in recent years, attracting a large number of young families. AIRSIDE itself has established a pet-friendly positioning, and the district is equipped with multiple public spaces that welcome pets — fostering an increasingly mature community atmosphere of "human-pet harmony."

Jakewell Retail Shop Details

Airside Olympian City Address: Shops 503, AIRSIDE, Kai Tak Address: Shop UG28, Olympian City 2, West Kowloon Telephone: 3899-2009 Telephone: 3899-2001 Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00) Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)



Harbour North 2 Monterey Place Address: Shop 117, Harbour North 2, Island East Address: Shop G22B, Monterey Place, Tseung Kwan O Telephone: 3899-2003 Telephone: 3899-2006 Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00) Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)



The Wai

Address: Shop 404, The Wai, Tai Wai

Telephone: 3899 2008

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)



Facebook: Jakewell HK

Instagram: @jakewell.hk

Website: https://www.jakewell.com.hk/

About Jakewell

Founded in 2013, Jakewell is guided by the philosophy of "Modern Parenting," curating a wide selection of renowned baby and children's brands. Its product range covers every stage of childhood — from newborn sleep essentials, nursery furniture and care products, to strollers, car safety seats and tricycles for outings, as well as tableware and toys for growing children — equipping Hong Kong families with the very best for their parenting journey. In response to the changing family landscape in Hong Kong, Jakewell expanded into the pet category in 2026, introducing pet strollers, car seats and lifestyle accessories for the first time. The brand is committed to creating a "one-stop parenting and pet outing experience," ensuring that every family member — fur babies included — receives all-round care.

SOURCE Jakewell