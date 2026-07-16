From Busan to Lombok, Malaysians Look Beyond the Usual Regional Escapes This Summer: Agoda

Agoda search data shows rising interest in alternative city breaks, second-city destinations and nearby regional escapes

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that Malaysian travelers are widening their holiday consideration set, with accommodation search data showing rising interest in alternative Asian city breaks, second-city destinations and regional escapes beyond the usual favorites.

Based on Agoda accommodation searches made between 1 January and 31 May 2026 for stays between 20 June and 31 August 2026, Malaysian travelers demonstrated stronger interest in destinations such as Busan, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Batam Island, Lombok, Surabaya and Ho Chi Minh City, while some traditionally popular regional destinations are seeing flatter year-on-year search growth.

The data suggests that while familiar destinations remain part of the travel picture, Malaysians are increasingly exploring different ways to experience popular countries and regions. Instead of only looking at major capitals, classic routes or well-known island getaways, travelers are showing interest in second cities, alternative island escapes and nearby destinations that offer a fresh take on regional travel.

Japan offers one of the clearest examples of this shift. While Tokyo continues to see accommodation searches increase 24% year-on-year, interest is rising even faster in other Japanese destinations, with Fukuoka up 91% and Sapporo up 63%. This suggests Malaysian travelers are broadening their travel plans within Japan and exploring a wider mix of destinations beyond the country's most established tourism routes.

A similar pattern can be seen for travel interest to South Korea. While Seoul saw a 7% increase in accommodation searches, Busan saw searches increase 104% year-on-year. Known for its coastline, seafood, markets and more relaxed pace, Busan's strong growth suggests that Malaysian travelers are increasingly open to exploring South Korea beyond the capital.

Indonesia also recorded strong search growth across several destinations. Jakarta was up 71%, Batam Island rose 69%, Surabaya grew 45%, Lombok increased 39%, Medan rose 34% and Yogyakarta grew 26%. The growth across these destinations points to a broader appetite for nearby regional escapes, from city breaks and cultural trips to alternative island getaways.

Other Asian destinations also saw positive search growth from Malaysian travelers, including Ho Chi Minh City, up 49%, Shenzhen, up 45%, Manila, up 36%, and Da Nang, up 34%. Together, these findings suggest that regional travel remains firmly on Malaysians' radar, with search interest spreading across a wider mix of Asian city breaks and nearby escapes.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda, said, "The surge in searches for places like Busan, Fukuoka and Lombok tells us that Malaysian travelers are making more deliberate choices, moving past travel hotspots to find better value and newer experiences within the same regions they already love. Agoda's breadth of accommodation options and great deals makes planning and decisions seamless, whether a traveler is deciding between Seoul and Busan or Tokyo and Sapporo."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travelers access to a wide range of options for every travel style and budget. Travelers can find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com to plan their next holiday.

SOURCE Agoda