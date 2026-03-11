From Celebration to Community: How Vantage's Spring Festival Campaign Highlighted Shared Trading Experiences

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --During the Spring Festival period, multi-asset CFD broker Vantage Markets introduced its "Vantage Winners" campaign, inviting participants to share selected trading experiences and personal reflections from the past year.

The initiative was positioned as a community-focused engagement, reflecting Vantage's broader regional strategy of combining community engagement, transparent communication and client support standards to reinforce long-term brand trust.

The "Vantage Winners" campaign encouraged participants to share trading-related insights, reflections and selected activity screenshots in accordance with clearly defined campaign guidelines. Participation took place through social media posts or engagement with official campaign content, supported by a tiered reward structure recognising early participation, random selection and editorial assessment of quality submissions.

A central feature of the campaign was its emphasis on user-generated content. By encouraging individuals to share their experiences, the initiative shifted attention from corporate-led messaging to peer narratives. Across increasingly active retail trading communities, such peer-led engagement can contribute to broader knowledge exchange. The campaign invited participants to articulate not only outcomes, but also the reasoning, discipline and risk awareness behind their trading decisions.

The campaign followed a year of notable corporate growth for Vantage globally. In 2025, total trading volume increased 2.4 times compared with 2024, while the number of trades executed increased threefold year-on-year. Gold trading volume expanded by 4.5 times, with active gold traders increasing 1.8 times. Bitcoin trading activity also strengthened, with trading volume up 2.5 times and active traders growing by 1.7 times.

These figures represent historical corporate operational metrics and do not reflect individual client performance or future outcomes. They were referenced to provide context on platform activity levels during the year rather than to indicate returns or profitability expectations.

While the campaign highlighted community participation, sustainable engagement in financial markets depends on platform stability, operational resilience and structured client service processes. During periods of heightened market volatility in 2025, increased trading activity required consistent infrastructure performance and responsive support systems. Vantage maintains multilingual client support and structured service channels designed to assist clients in accordance with its operational standards.

Vantage continues to invest in educational initiatives and community-based engagement programmes, recognising that informed participation contributes to more sustainable market ecosystems. By encouraging participants to reflect on trading approaches within defined guidelines, the "Vantage Winners" campaign supported structured knowledge exchange while maintaining responsible messaging standards.

The initiative also reinforced principles of transparency through clear campaign rules, published eligibility criteria and contextual presentation of corporate metrics. Rather than serving solely as a promotional activation, the campaign reflected broader brand values focused on transparency, platform infrastructure and client experience.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 16 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

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Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is not intended for residents of jurisdictions where CFD trading is restricted or prohibited.

SOURCE Vantage