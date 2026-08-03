Academic Symposium & Young Scholars Salon Held in Lanzhou

LANZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 26 to 28, the academic symposium and young scholars' salon themed "From Gandhara to Dunhuang: Mutual Learning and Exchanges of Civilizations Along the Silk Road" took place in Lanzhou. Focusing on the two pivotal cultural hubs of Gandhara and Dunhuang, the event explored the historical trajectories and contemporary significance of multicultural interactions along the Silk Road, with a commitment to presenting compelling Dunhuang narratives and promoting China's outstanding traditional culture.

Figure 1. Group photo of the "From Gandhara to Dunhuang" symposium participants, Lanzhou, June 2026.

The event was co-hosted by Lanzhou University, Gansu Radio and Television General Station, and Gansu Radio and Television Media Group. It was organized by the Institute of Dunhuang Studies (a Key Research Base of Humanities and Social Sciences under the Ministry of Education) and the School of History and Culture at Lanzhou University, and convened by Professor Zhang Shanqing of the Institute of Dunhuang Studies. Over fifty distinguished experts, scholars, and early-career researchers from leading institutions, including Tsinghua University, Shanghai International Studies University, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Sichuan University, Renmin University of China, and the Dunhuang Academy, gathered in Lanzhou for comprehensive discussions centered on three major research themes.

First, participants examined the interconnections among pictorial materials, written texts, and physical artifacts, tracing how Gandharan artistic traditions merged with indigenous Chinese aesthetics to ultimately shape the distinctive Dunhuang cultural system. Second, scholars exchanged views on effective strategies for the international dissemination of Dunhuang's cultural heritage, exploring ways to overcome cross-cultural communication barriers and enhance Dunhuang's global cultural influence. Third, experts delved into topics concerning the development of cultural intellectual property and creative derivatives based on Dunhuang elements, discussing sustainable models for the creative transformation and innovative utilization of ancient cultural resources.

This interdisciplinary forum brought together specialists from archaeology, art history, communication studies, and the cultural industries. By comparing Gandharan and Dunhuang civilizations, participating scholars reaffirmed the Silk Road's role as a conduit of inclusive and integrated cultural exchange. The research not only deepened understanding of Gandharan artistic features and their historical impact but also highlighted the significant role of Buddhist, Zoroastrian, and Nestorian religious arts in Eurasian interactions. It demonstrated how images, beliefs, and ideas continuously absorbed, adapted, and innovated throughout transregional transmission, offering fresh perspectives on ancient civilizational exchanges and the localization of Buddhist art in China.

Meanwhile, young scholars contributed insights from their respective fields, approaching topics through textual research, artistic transmission, and cultural communication pathways. Grounded in solid scholarship while embracing innovative viewpoints, they enriched discussions on the mechanisms of Silk Road mutual learning, showcasing the vitality and promise of the emerging generation of researchers.

SOURCE Lanzhou University