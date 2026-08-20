From Jeju to Singapore: INCUBASE Studio Is Taking Anime Experiences Across Asia -- and Around the World

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking popular anime and entertainment IPs from city to city, INCUBASE Studio is building a continuous circuit of touring IP experiences across Asia and beyond, bringing multiple experiences to audiences in different markets simultaneously while evolving each experience for its destination, with recent opening on Jeju Island and an upcoming debut in Singapore.

The world of anime is no longer confined to screens. Across Asia and the globe, fans are increasingly stepping directly into the worlds of their favourite characters through immersive exhibitions, interactive experiences and limited-time pop-ups. Driving this growing movement is INCUBASE Studio, a global IP experience curator and management company with an expanding track record in IP management, experience curation and multi-market touring, working with major Japanese anime and global entertainment IPs.

Rather than treating exhibitions as one-off events, INCUBASE Studio has developed IP experiences that can tour continuously between cities, with multiple IPs often running concurrently across markets. Its latest wave of exhibitions spans Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jeju, Seoul, Pingtung, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and soon Singapore, with further international expansion on the horizon. More than the number of exhibitions and cities, it is the IP management capability behind this network that sets the model apart: from curation and development to market adaptation, production, marketing and local partnerships, while maintaining the integrity of the IP.

Among the latest highlights is the One Piece "The Great Era of Piracy" Exhibition Asia Tour in Jeju. Originally designed and curated by INCUBASE Studio, the experience has now reached its 10th stop, with the Jeju edition introducing new water-themed elements tailored to its island setting. Rather than simply replicating a fixed exhibition from one market to another, INCUBASE Studio continues to evolve the experience around each destination.

The same approach is being applied to INCUBASE Studio's growing portfolio of original curations. "Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise" Asia Tour will arrive in Seoul on August 22, its third stop following Bangkok and Taipei, while "Crayon Shinchan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition" is currently in Pingtung after previous stops in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

At the same time, INCUBASE is taking established IP experiences into new markets with local elements. "Lines of EVANGELION Exhibition" is now in Taipei following its Hong Kong run, with both editions presenting localised backdrops and merchandise. The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition is running simultaneously in Seoul and Kaohsiung before moving to Singapore from September 30 to November 1 — marking INCUBASE Studio's first exhibition in Singapore.

Behind this constant movement is INCUBASE Studio's IP management and touring expertise. From coordination with IP licensors and local partners to creative development, market adaptation and production, INCUBASE Studio manages each experience according to the needs of its market while maintaining quality and brand standards. This enables the studio to manage and tour multiple IPs across multiple cities simultaneously, continuously bringing new experiences to audiences across Asia and beyond.

For IP licensors, that creates opportunities to extend the life of an IP experience, enter new markets and develop locally relevant touchpoints with audiences. For partners and investors, it demonstrates INCUBASE Studio's ability to bring proven IPs to new audiences through a flexible, multi-market approach.

"Our goal is not simply to bring an exhibition to a city. We want to create experiences that can tour, evolve and continue to reach fans in new markets," said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. "By combining our IP management and touring expertise with experiences across different markets, we can develop experiences that remain relevant to audiences while maintaining the integrity of the IP. This is how we see the future of IP experiences — connecting IP and fans across markets around the world."

INCUBASE Studio is demonstrating how IP experiences can reach further, live longer and connect with audiences across multiple markets — creating new opportunities for IP licensors and partners around the world.

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio