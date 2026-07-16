INCUBASE Studio Powers 12 Anime IP Experiences Across Asia This July

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From large-scale immersive exhibitions to pop-up retail experiences, July marks one of INCUBASE Studio's busiest months yet, with twelve IP projects taking place across Asia, reflecting the growing momentum of location-based entertainment and the increasing demand for experiential fan engagement.

This July, INCUBASE Studio is bringing 12 anime IP experiences to cities across Asia. From large-scale immersive exhibitions to limited-time pop-up activations, fans across the region are celebrating an exciting summer of anime.

Leading the lineup is "One Piece: The Great Era of Piracy Asia Tour" in Jeju Island, South Korea, marking the exhibition's 10th destination. First launched in 2022 as INCUBASE Studio's first original curatorial project, the exhibition has continued to evolve with each stop. The Jeju edition introduces brand-new immersive water media experiences alongside a newly curated Elbaph Arc zone, giving fans a fresh way to experience the world of One Piece.

Another original INCUBASE production, "Crayon Shinchan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition", has arrived at its fourth stop in Pingtung, Taiwan. Presented in collaboration with the Pingtung County Government as part of the city's summer carnival, the exhibition brings one of Japan's most beloved family characters to life through interactive installations and immersive experiences.

Elsewhere across Asia, "The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition" opens concurrently in Seoul and Kaohsiung — its third and fourth overseas destinations. Bangkok welcomes its first full-scale "Digimon Adventure Anime 25th Anniversary Exhibition", while Taipei debuts both "The Ryoko Kui Exhibition" & "Delicious in Dungeon" Exploration Exhibition and "Lines of EVANGELION Exhibition". In Seoul, the "Attack on Titan Exhibition: FINAL" opens in an upgraded edition featuring original artwork by Hajime Isayama, expanded photo zones, a new merchandise pop-up and a themed collaboration café.

In Hong Kong, "Ultra Heroes Exhibition" opens at INCUBASE Arena on 25 July, celebrating the 60th anniversary of ULTRAMAN. Building excitement ahead of the exhibition, Japanese actor Takaya Aoyagi, best known for portraying the popular villain Jugglus Juggler, will attend the opening ceremony and take part in a special meet-and-greet with fans.

Beyond exhibitions, INCUBASE Studio continues extending IP experiences through touring retail activations. This summer, the "HUNTER×HUNTER Pop-up Store" travels through Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong before arriving in Taipei in September, while the "Tokyo Ghoul Popup Store" opens at INCUBASE Arena Taipei on 31 July following its successful Hong Kong run in May. Together, these activations provide fans with additional opportunities to engage with their favourite series through exclusive merchandise and themed retail experiences.

"At INCUBASE Studio, we believe exhibitions should go beyond showcasing content — they should create meaningful experiences that bring fans closer to the stories they love," said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. "As we continue expanding across Asia and beyond, we hope to bring iconic stories to new audiences through experiences that travel, giving fans even more opportunities to celebrate the power of anime IP."

As a creator, curator and organiser of immersive entertainment experiences, INCUBASE Studio continues to expand the possibilities of anime IP experiences across Asia and the globe. Through a growing network of touring exhibitions, original curatorial projects and retail activations, the studio connects fans across cultures, languages and generations through the same beloved stories.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio creates and curates immersive, IP-themed exhibitions and experiences that connect fandoms worldwide. Bringing beloved characters and stories to life through captivating storytelling, interactive installations and engaging fan experiences, the Studio pushes the boundaries of physical venues across Asia and beyond with its Touring Experiences.

The Studio has established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei — dedicated hub for anime culture and experiences, combining exhibitions, pop-up stores, exclusive merchandise, themed cafés and anime events through ongoing collaborations with popular IPs. With further expansion across Asia, Europe and America, INCUBASE Arena builds vibrant fan communities while bringing anime culture to a global stage.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio